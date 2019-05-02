LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a new day dawned on the Churchill Downs backside after Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was pulled from the race on Wednesday evening, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert arrived at his barn at 6:45 a.m. with a smile -- and added pressure.
"We all feel for (Richard) Mandella," Baffert said. "I've been there. I know how excited he was about his horse, and he's a good horse. He beat me twice. Just hate it for everyone involved with the horse."
Without Omaha Beach, Baffert's 2-year-old champion Game Winner was made a 9-2 favorite, with his Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster and Improbable, second in the Arkansas Derby, the co-second choices at 5-1.
"Everybody will look to me," he said. "I've got good horses, but not standout horses. I left yesterday relaxed, feeling good. Now the pressure is going to come to me. We'll see. There's still 10 in here who really have a good shot to win it."
