LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Bob Baffert is back, and horse racing, Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby —heck, all of us — need to decide how we feel about that.
In the first Triple Crown race he’s been present for since the Medina Spirit positive betamethasone test after the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert won the Preakness Stakes with a gate-to-wire performance from National Treasure under Hall of Fame jockey Johnny Velazquez. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, hurt by a slow pace, finished third but had no real excuse. Chad Brown’s Blazing Sevens was second.
Baffert set a record with his 8th Preakness victory on a day when another of his trainees suffered a catastrophic injury and had to be euthanized on the Pimlico track after an undercard race
Buffeted but not beaten, a tearful Baffert told NBC immediately following the race, “This business is all twists and turns, the ups and downs. We had a horrible race and we've just been really totally wiped out after that horse got hurt. There's so many responsibilities a trainer has,” Baffert said, tearing up momentarily. “Losing that horse today really hurt ... It's been a very emotional day.”
Still, asked if it was good to be back on the Triple Crown trail, Baffert said, “It’s good to be back.”
Not everything is behind Baffert. He still has an active lawsuit against Churchill Downs, claiming it wrongfully suspended him after the Medina Spirit positive test. He’s still involved in a lawsuit claiming Medina Spirit was wrongfully disqualified.
The former is likely to fail, and might be a suit Baffert would do well to drop. The latter is more interesting. This week, new HISA medication standards go back into effect. Under those, the amount of betamethasone found in Medina Spirit’s post-Derby samples would not be cause for disqualification. That’s not a consideration in his legal matter, but worth noting.
Baffert’s argument that the ointment that caused the positive neither enhanced the colt’s performance nor broke a specific Kentucky law which governs the drug’s injection will at least be interesting.
Either way, Baffert and Churchill Downs are going to have to find a way to peacefully co-exist. It’s important to remember — Baffert hasn’t been gone from horse racing for two years. Just gone from the Kentucky Derby.
He has continued to train and win. It’s why there were some owners who chose not to move their horses from Baffert’s barn, and decided just to proceed without going to the Derby. The ownership of National Treasure, Sol Kumin, Tom Ryan, Bat Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Starlight Racing, sorry if I’m missing several dozen, were behind Baffert.
“Bob, we've just always had his back,” Masterson said. “He's been doing this for a long time. He's been treated really unfairly. There's never been any wavering from anybody in this group. Obviously especially led by Tom. He's our guy, and will continue to be so.”
Asked about his troubles at the post-race news conference, Baffert said the v-word, vindication, but didn’t actually use it. While National Treasure’s win might not be quite that, it does provide Baffert with that most powerful dose of sports penance — winning.
“Well, I couldn't have done it without my beautiful wife Jill's support and my family and my friends,” Baffert said of his time away from the Triple Crown chase. “We've been through a tough go. But we knew we would get through this, and the thing -- I just focus. Like I said, it's the love of the horse that just keeps me focused and keeps me going, and I just kept the noise out. I had a lot of professional sports people telling me: You've got to keep the noise out. Just keep doing what you're doing, get through it, and everything will be fine. It was tough. We had some tough -- we've had some tough moments. But it's days like this that it's not really vindication. It's just the -- I feel like we have a moment where we can enjoy it. We have a moment where we enjoy what we do. We get rewarded for how hard everybody in my team works. To me, that's mainly what it's about.”
Mage, the beaten Kentucky Derby winner, took advantage of a hot pace to mount a late run in the Derby. On Saturday, the pace was pedestrian, and Mage did not have the needed late kick. Gustavo Delgado Jr., the colt’s assistant trainer, said the slow pace was too much for Mage to overcome.
“Don’t take anything from the winner. They beat us. That’s it,” Delgado said. “He ran a good race to be third. If you take him farther back (off a slow pace), the closer, maybe he doesn’t respond. No speed in the race . . . The horses in front were going easy. Those horses, you don’t beat them (with that pace). They always fight. They fight when they go fast; imagine when they go so slow. They rebreak. We took the shot; it was worth the shot, and we got beat. (Mage) is lightly raced; we’ll see how he comes back. We’ll regroup, take our time and see what’s next to him. Nobody is going to take the Derby from him.”
National Treasure could point toward the Belmont. Baffert said that decision would come in the next few days. He said the signs after the race were positive.
But he also noted that losing a horse earlier in the day was difficult. And horse racing will continue to deal with those issues — another horse at Churchill Downs had was euthanized Saturday, as well.
“When you lose a horse, it is hard for everybody. We grieve,” Baffert said. “But for this horse to come back and pull us out of that dark area we were in. I love horse racing. I love those horses. They try so hard. He wouldn’t let that horse pass him. He dug in. Johnny said he didn’t want to pull up.”
Baffert, meanwhile, continues to have a magic touch in the classic races, after American Pharoah resurrected what looked like his exit from the stage. How did he explain his success?
“I feel like Nick Sabin,” Baffert said. “I like those 5-star recruits.”
He is dealing in them once again, on the biggest stages of thoroughbred racing.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.