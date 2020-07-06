LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two undefeated thoroughbreds trained by Bob Baffert have tested positive for the banned substance Lidocaine, the trainer’s attorney confirmed Monday, and could be subject to disqualification from their victories in the May 2 Arkansas Derby and an allowance race that same day.
News of the split sample test was first reported by The New York Times.
Charlatan, who won a division of the Arkansas Derby, suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss the Belmont and is expected to keep him out of the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby. His stallion rights were sold to Hill ‘N’ Dale Farm in Lexington on May 6.
After winning her allowance race at Oaklawn, Gamine went on to win the Acorn Stakes on Belmont Day in New York by a dazzling 18 ¾ lengths, setting a stakes record and sparking speculation that the filly could be a contender for the Kentucky Derby.
Both animals had samples test positive in late May, and Baffert exercised his right to have split samples also tested. Those also came back positive. In addition to disqualification, penalties for using the substance could include a suspension and fine for the Hall of Fame trainer.
On Monday, Baffert — through an attorney — issued a statement acknowledging that lidocaine appeared in the samples in trace amounts, but argued that it was not enough to enhance the performance of either horse. He also said that, “it is our belief that Charlatan and Gamine were unknowingly and innocently exposed to Lidocaine by one of Bob’s employees. The employee previously broke his pelvis and ... wore a Salon Pas patch on his back that he previously applied. That brand of patch contains small amounts of Lidocaine. It is believed that Lidocaine from that patch was innocently transferred from the employee’s hands to the horses through the application of tongue ties.”
Baffert has risen to the level of royalty in the sport with two Triple Crown winners. But word of a failed drug test for Justify after the Santa Anita Derby — and not reported publicly until well after the colt’s Triple Crown run — threw a shadow over the barn which continues with the current positive tests.
Baffert said Justify’s sample was tainted by exposure to Jimson weed in a California barn, and the Triple Crown tracks said he tested positive after their races.
The tests also come amid a sport-wide conversation about national standards for Raceday medications.
The trainer will get to argue his points in a hearing in Arkansas, which has yet to be scheduled.
