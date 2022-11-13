LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s a long season in professional soccer, and the USL Cup Final is the last professional championship of the year in the United States. Sometimes, the playoffs become a battle of attrition. It’s a battle that Louisville City FC lost on Sunday night at San Antonio FC.
The home team had too much of everything, breaking through on a stoppage-time penalty kick just before halftime and putting two more goals home after halftime before cruising to a 3-1 win for their first championship in sold-out Toyota Field.
LouCity, which advanced to its fourth final in a pair of dazzling escape-artist playoff victories, could not muster the same magic against an aggressive and energetic San Antonio squad playing at home in its first finals appearance.
Louisville City had only 13 players available for training on Tuesday of game week, and even key players who were able to take the pitch were limited. Louisville’s only goal, down 3-0, came from Brian Ownby, who only came on in the second half.
Danny Cruz, LouCity manager, became the youngest man ever to coach a team to the USL Championship game. Cruz said he was proud of the team’s season, but disappointed it was unable to show the form that had done so much to get it to this point.
“Obviously a difficult performance,” he said. “A lot of frustration there, I think. Congratulations to San Antonio. They do what they do very, very well. I thought we struggled in transition. We had a lot of guys struggling physically. When you look at the goals that we conceded, it was a really bad time to concede a penalty (just before half, on a hand ball in the box). I thought it was really harsh. You know, that's out of our control, but we came out in the second half and started a little bit brighter for the first five minutes and obviously concede two and three, and that makes it difficult. But for me, I'm extremely proud of this group of men and what they've done. The support tonight from our fans was incredible, with the distance of travel. Obviously, I'm really disappointed, but still a really proud manager of what this group has accomplished this year.”
LouCity conceded a penalty in just the fourth minute of the match, when goalkeeper Danny Faundez committed a foul just at the edge of the box after coming out for a ball. The ensuing penalty kick, however, was dragged wide of the goal. The match would remain scoreless until LouCity defender Wes Charpie had a headed corner kick glance off his right hand in first-half stoppage time, and this time San Antonio converted its penalty to take the lead in the game.
Despite regrouping at halftime, LouCity couldn’t stop the onslaught in the second half.
While he allowed that the club had overcome a good bit of adversity to win the Eastern Conference championship, team captain Paolo DelPiccolo said he couldn’t walk away from the final with a good feeling.
“I know there are positives that people are going to take from the season,” he said. “But right now, emotionally after the game, my immediate reaction is that we underachieved. I thought we had a great group of people and a great group of players and not to put on a better performance today, to give ourselves a better chance to lift the trophy – and I put myself first. . . . The expectation is to win these games. And I feel I’ve let a lot of people down.”
To the notion that his team was so depleted as to not resemble its best regular-season version, DelPiccolo said, “I really don't say this as a cliche at all. . . . Anybody that has a contract with Louisville City is expected to be able to play and win these games, and we didn't do that today. Did we deal with a lot more injuries (than past teams)? Yeah, we absolutely did. But that's football. And there's no excuses at this point. There will never be with this club, not as long as this ownership's around and I'm around, there will not be excuses. Yes, it was a tough year, but we got this far and there was one more game and we did not perform.”
LouCity was outshot 13-7 and each team put five shots on target. The home team controlled just over 35 percent of possession, but made it count.
“San Antonio does a very good job at making the game choppy,” Cruz said. “. . . But at the end of the day, you know we lose tonight but I try not to just look at this result and let it dictate how I feel about the entire season, this group or this year, because this has been a special group of men.”
