LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I have great respect for college football players who are exhausting their eligibility but choose to play in bowl games anyway. But I have no less for those who choose to skip the bowl and move on.
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton joined the latter group Monday, announcing that he'll make himself eligible for the NFL Draft and will not play in Louisville's Music City Bowl game against Mississippi State on Dec. 30.
The 6-foot-8-inch, 370-pound junior from Highland Springs, Virgina, was the winner of the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy after being voted the league's top offensive lineman. He started 33 games at offensive tackle for the Cardinals and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Oct. 7 after his performance in the 41-39 victory over Boston College. He graded out better than 80% in eight games and registered more than 60 knockdown blocks to help the Cardinals finish the regular season at 7-5 and 5-3 in the ACC, a turnaround of five games from a year ago.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield can't be thrilled about losing him for the bowl game, but he said he is thrilled for the opportunity ahead of Becton.
"I wish Mekhi all the best as he pursues the next chapter in his football career," Satterfield said. "He played a huge role, not only in our turnaround on offense, but within the entire team. He showed how dominating a player he can be with our ability to run the football this season. We look forward to seeing his growth as a player and are here to support him as he travels along that path.”
Becton had been fairly open about his future during the last half of the season. He noted after Senior Day that he might've played his last game in Cardinal Stadium, and he was emotional about it.
He said Monday, however, that he's excited about the future.
"First of all, I want to thank the man above for giving me the physical opportunity to play this great game. Without him I wouldn’t be able to accomplish what I have in my career,” Becton said. “I’d like to acknowledge my parents, my high school coaches, the previous staff for paving the way for me to get to the University of Louisville. And I’d like to thank the current staff for an amazing year, and helping me to become one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC."
