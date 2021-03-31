CRAWFORD | Before leaving the court after its Elite Eight loss, what Louisville's Walz said to his team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville women’s coach Jeff Walz was in no hurry for his team to leave the court after Tuesday’s 78-53 NCAA Elite Eight loss to top-seeded Stanford, even though the last place a player wants to be after a season-ending loss is within view of the opponent’s celebration.
But Walz gathered his young team for its first lesson for next season.
In most of Walz’s six trips to the Elite Eight, he has taken experienced teams. He’s been saying goodbye to multiple seniors. This year, there was only one senior, and only two players with any NCAA Tournament experience with Louisville at all.
On the court, Walz huddled his hurting team.
“I gathered them all together right there before we left the court and said look down there,” Walz said. “Look down at that celebration because that's where we want to get to. That's where we want to get next year. It's got to sting. It's got to burn. It's got to piss you off. I could see it in their faces. . . . I've got some pretty devastated players in that locker room right now, but that's a good thing. I mean, if it didn't hurt, I'd be concerned. This gave us a taste of it.”
Louisville held a double-digit lead for a good portion of the middle part of the game. Even after a massive third-quarter blitz by Stanford, the Cardinals led by two heading into the fourth quarter.
But Stanford was too good. Too big. Too deep.
Midway through Jeff Walz’s postgame news conference, a fire alarm went off in the Alamodome. A quick check confirmed, it was not the net on Stanford’s second-half goal that was producing the smoke.
Walz, in a modern day Alamo-type scene (you know, if the Alamo had been women’s basketball), stayed in and kept answering questions. He didn’t want to miss his chance to talk about his team. And to rib The Courier-Journal’s Tim Sullivan one last time.
“Tim, that question was so bad it set off the fire alarm,” Walz said.
(For the record, Walz was joking, and it wasn’t a bad question.)
“Hey, only in women's basketball can you get a fire alarm going off during the damn press conference,” Walz said. “If you guys can hear me, I'll keep going. This is unbelievable. Everybody's sprinting out. Should I be concerned? If you see smoke, tell me.”
At one point, a moderator broke in to tell Walz he should go: “Coach, we’re going to let you go.”
Walz: “No. You only get one chance. Go ahead guys.”
There is yet some unfinished business. Dana Evans finishes her career among Louisville’s all-time greats. She came into the tournament with people wondering about her game. She leaves with games of 29 and 24 points, went 6 of 8 from three-point range against Stanford, and was the only Louisville player to score over the final five minutes.
“Dana's worked her tail off in the four years that she's been with us,” Walz said. “She came in the gym every single day and stayed late, got in there early, and continued to get better and better and better. It's just a tribute to her for her work ethic and her desire to want to continue to get better.
It just -- it's a tough way to go out. There's no question about it because our goal was to get to a Final Four, and unfortunately for us, we just fell one ball game short. Actually, one half short.”
The game hinged on a player who had scored in double figures only twice all season. Sophomore Ashten Prechtel, a 6-5 McDonald’s All-American out of Colorado Springs, changed the game when she entered in the third quarter. Her ability to play inside and out, and her defensive play, sparked Stanford on both ends. In 15 minutes, she scored 16 points, went 6-of-6 from the field, three of those three-pointers, and the Cardinal were plus-27 in her time on the court. Ballgame.
“You've got to tip your hat to Stanford, tip your hat to Ashten because she was remarkable there in the second half,” Walz said.
So Walz turns his attention forward. To young players like Kianna Smith, Oliva Cochran, Hailey Van Lith, Norika Konno, Liz Dixon and Elizabeth Balogun. And others. Ahlana Smith played her best basketball of the season in the NCAA Tournament. And he returns leadership in Mykasa Robinson.
“We'll put a plan together for all of our returning players, about let's figure out a way to get better at what we're good at and continue to work on what we're not good at and continue to work all the way around,” Walz said. “I'm really excited. We've got a very, very good group returning, excited about our incoming freshman class, and you've got to love the portal these days. It's like free agency.
So I mean, there's lots of players. We'll see if we are fortunate enough to get one or two and go from there.”
After not having a tournament in 2020, Walz said the most important thing his young players got was tournament experience.
“I'm really excited about all of them,” he said. “I mean, they've all made progress, and now they see where we are because we finally had an opportunity to play in an NCAA Tournament, which was the first one for Liz Dixon, Elizabeth Balogun, a lot of our players. Now, when you get to this level, you finally get a chance to see, OK, what do I have to keep working on to be able to play my best during these times?”
Louisville finished its COVID-altered season with a final record of 26-4. Three of those losses were to teams who were No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
For three quarters Tuesday, it looked like the Cardinals might have been on their way to another NCAA Tournament upset. But they fell prey to the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, and the top three-point shooting team in women’s tournament history, more than likely.
“Eventually Stanford's size wore us down, and we just couldn't keep them off the backboard, and that was the difference in the game, as well as Prechtel. She made some big-time shots,” Walz said. “. . . Unfortunately, it sucks. There's no other way to put it. There are a few other ways to put it, but I don't think you want to hear me say those things, so I'll just stick with sucks.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.