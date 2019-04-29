LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simon Callaghan's Bellafina, winner of five of her past six races -- including back-to-back graded stakes wins -- leads a full field of 14 in the Grade 1, $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks, as the morning-line favorite at 2-1, and will break from the No. 4 post.
Churchill Downs drew the 145th Oaks field on Monday morning.
While Bellafina will be a big favorite, there is a question mark in her form. Her only loss since breaking her maiden was in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs last fall. She had some difficulties in that race, and has looked impressive at every stop, so far.
Ken McPeek's Restless Rider is the second-choice in the morning line at 6-1, and will break from the outside No. 14 post.
Tom Amoss' Serengetti Impress, co third-choice, is expected to contend. She'll show early speed, but will have to rush a bit while breaking from the No. 13 post.
A couple of three-time winners will look to pull upsets. Bob Baffert has the lightly-raced Flor De La Mar, while Larry Jones has a dangerous filly with Street Band.
Mark Casse will look to come from the back of the pack with Chocolate Kisses, who drew the No. 2 post.
The full field, with morning-line odds from Mike Battaglia:
(Position, Filly, trainer, jockey, odds)
1.Out for a Spin, Dallas Stewart, TBD, 15-1
2. Chocolate Kisses, Mark Casse, Julien Leparoux, 20-1
3. Lady Apple, Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana, 20-1
4. Bellafina, Simon Callaghan, Flavien Prat, 2-1
5. Flor De La Mar, Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario, 20-1
6. Positive Spirit, Rodolphe Brisset, Manny Franco, 30-1
7. Jaywalk, John Servis, Javier Castellano, 8-1
8. Motion Emotion, Thomas Van Berg, Mike Smith, 15-1
9. Liora, Wayne Catalano, Channing Hill, 20-1
10. Champagne Anyone, Ian Willes, Chris Landeros, 6-1
11. Jeltrin, Alexis Delgado, Luis Saez, 15-1
12. Street Band, Larry Jones, Sophie Doyle, 15-1
13. Serengetti Empress, Tom Amoss, James Graham, 8-1
14. Restless Rider, Ken McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 6-1
