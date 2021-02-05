CRAWFORD | Bellarmine bounces Jacksonville for seventh-straight win, first place in ASUN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Let’s just stop here for a moment and think about this: A year ago, the Bellarmine men’s basketball was toiling in NCAA Division, bussing 520 miles to Liberty, Missouri, where they would lose an overtime game to William Jewell.
Here’s the difference a year makes: On Friday night in their new home, Freedom Hall, the Knights rolled past Jacksonville 71-56 to claim sole possession of first place, by a half game, in their new conference, the ASUN. The NCAA Division I ASUN.
That’s not normal. You’re not supposed to step up to Division I and ride a seven-game winning streak to the top of your conference standings in the first week of February, more than halfway through the regular season.
But the crazy thing is that this has been business as usual for Bellarmine. They do things the way they always do them. A few more plane rides. That nice locker room that Dr. Mark Lynn donated, which they moved into last year. Head coach Scott Davenport says a lot of the same things in practice and in the huddles.
Preparation is the same. Conditioning is the same. Scouting reports are the same. Only the opponents have changed. Think about this: Bellarmine has posted one of the top 10 shooting percentages in all of college basketball, at any level, for the past decade or more. They move to Division I, and entered Thursday’s game ranked fourth in Division I in field goal percentage.
Things have changed. And they have stayed the same.
Davenport said before the season, “basketball is basketball.” Of course, nobody believed him. Maybe he knew what he was talking about.
“I’m loving it,” Davenport said of his program sitting in first place. “I’m not going to deny that. I love it. But that being said our players know that the biggest game of the year is that first four minutes tomorrow (against Jacksonville). But I love it. I mean, all of these games are tough. I don’t care about the score, I know what tough games are. You’ve got guys diving on the floor after loose balls, sprinting the court. It’s not easy. But for me, I love it. I do. I am happy. I’m busting at the seams with pride. I’m around these players every day.”
Bellarmine entered the night in a three-way tie for first. One of those teams, North Alabama, lost at Florida Gulf Coast. Another, Liberty, had weekend games canceled because of COVID. Those three teams, by the way, are the three left on Bellarmine’s schedule after Saturday’s second game with Jacksonville.
“We knew that when the game was over,” Davenport said. “But it doesn’t change one thing. What are they going to do, give you a trophy with seven games left? Winning the league on Feb. 5? We addressed it. We talked about it. Coaching very mature, driven young men, they nodded like bobbleheads. That won’t score one point for us tomorrow, won’t get one rebound, one defensive stop. How many group texts you think they’ll get from me tonight? There will be several. Trust me. Will I worry about it all night? Yes. But knowing them, they probably have the North Alabama game on right now.”
Bellarmine opened the game slowly. In fact, trailing 5-0, Davenport called timeout before the game was two minutes old.
“It was four bad possessions,” Davneport said. “It was four possessions not doing one thing we’d practiced. Not one thing. We got split on a trap. We’d practiced traps every minute of the week, every day. We give up baseline. We miss a wide-open guy for a drop off. Miss a shot and turn the ball over trying to jam it inside, when we told them, you’ve got to go inside out. But to their credit, like they’ve done all year, they responded.”
Out of the timeout, Bellarmine went on a 14-0 run, and the Knights were on their way. Pedro Bradshaw scored a career-high 24 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. He played well within himself, taking shots the offense produced, cutting hard for open looks and hitting the offensive glass for a few opportunities.
While much is being done the same, Bellarmine’s players have had to adapt to a new level of basketball, a new athleticism. They are out-sized almost every game. They sometimes have to figure out how to get stops on the fly, adjusting to the opposing offense. They’re an incredibly basketball-savvy group. They share the ball, run precise offense and help on defense.
And now, they are beginning to feel at home at Freedom Hall. It has taken awhile. The cavernous arena is a far cry from tiny Knights Hall.
“We are getting more comfortable,” Bradshaw said. “The crowd was definitely a big help to us tonight.”
That’s a hint. The Knights drew a little more than 1,200 on Friday. The arena will seat 2,800 in COVID configuration. If you feel safe about going, go. Something special is happening. It’s worth seeing.
Bellarmine led by as many as 24 midway through the second half, with Dylan Penn providing some timely scoring in the paint. He finished with 14 points.
They will face Jacksonville again on Saturday at 5 p.m. Davenport knows it’s a rough road ahead. But for now, he is pleased with his players. Last week, the Knights blew out Kennesaw State on Friday, then were life-and-death to pull out a win in the final minute on Saturday. Before Davenport could remind his players in the locker room, they reminded him.
“I know I sound like a proud parent,” he said. “But if that shoe fits, I’ll wear it, and wear it proudly.”
