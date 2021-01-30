CRAWFORD | Bellarmine bus keeps rolling, Knights top Kennesaw for 6th straight win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine University men’s basketball team is in its first season in Division I and can’t play in the NCAA Tournament. The Knights’ players will experience March Madness, like most of us, on a television screen, save for a chance to play in the ASUN Tournament.
But know this: Scott Davenport’s team is enjoying every bit of the process. When he joined his postgame news conference via Zoom after Saturday’s 84-79 win over Kennesaw State, the noise from the locker room was so loud he had to stop to acknowledge it.
“I don’t know if you all can hear that,” he said, motioning back toward the locker room down a hallway. “And I’m in the gym! And it’s been like that since we’ve been in there. And we’re not celebrating the victory. We’re celebrating each other. No matter who it is on a night, that’s who they choose to celebrate, because it’s not about an individual.”
There was plenty to celebrate on Saturday, and there is plenty for Bellarmine to celebrate right now. The Knights are 9-5 overall, and with six straight wins, are officially the hottest men’s basketball team in the state of Kentucky right now.
They entered last night’s game ranked 10th in the nation in field goal accuracy at 51%. They lived up to that against Kennesaw, shooting 60.4% -- perhaps good enough to propel them into the top 5. The Knights also went 23 of 27 from the free-throw line, where they have shot 75.1% on the season.
But all of the fun is not between the lines. Davenport talked about his team already having other ASUN games on their cell phones when he got onto the bus after Friday’s win over Kennesaw. They went back to the hotel, shared dinner in a large conference room, and did what? Watched more basketball games, taking a look at other league teams on television.
What they saw, after the night was over, was the same thing they saw as the bus ride from suburban Atlanta began on Saturday night: They were tied atop the ASUN standings with a 6-2 league mark, along with Liberty and North Alabama.
“They are loving being a part of all this,” Davenport said.
After blowing out Kennesaw State on Friday, Davenport knew Saturday’s rematch would be tougher.
The team headed for the arena with a nod from Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who praised the work Davenport and Bellarmine have done with a morning Twitter shout out.
Bellarmine College from Louisville in their first year of Div 1 basketball is making it happen. I’m bias but my ex assistant Scotty Davenport is an absolutely terrific coach!— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 30, 2021
The game, as expected, wasn’t as easy as Friday’s. The Owls, looking for their first conference win, shot the ball better than they have all season. But Bellarmine shot it a bit better. The Knights made only 3 of 10 three-point shots, the vast majority of their offense came from down low.
Of their 29 field goals in the game, 18 were layups. If you think of Bellarmine as a 3-point shooting team, think again. The Knights scored 50 of their 84 points on Saturday in the paint. They scored 23 more from the free-throw line.
C.J. Fleming made some big shots from the perimeter, finishing with 22 points, while Dylan Penn time and again drove to the rim to finish with 16 point, and Pedro Bradshaw did much the same to finish with 19. That trio has been through some battles and knows what to do when the game is on the line, as it was Saturday with Kennesaw leading 75-74 with just under 3 minutes to play. Bellarmine outscored the Owls 10-4 the rest of the way, with all of them coming from the free-throw line. There were no misses.
That takes some poise when you’ve given up an 11-point lead, thanks in part to good 3-point shooting by the home team.
“I can’t speak to what other people thought of this team before the season,” Davenport said. “People get on me and say, ‘You’re just optimistic all the time.’ I do know this – this team has been so resilient since July 5. And they’re incredible to coach. . . . You miss a free-throw on this team, you’ve got 14 guys cheering for you. You’re not shooting it for yourself, you’re shooting it for everybody else. … So may examples. And that makes it fun. I can still hear them in the locker room. Man, if you’re 18 to 22, how confused are you during these times. If you get something good, you better hold onto it.”
Right now, Bellarmine is onto something good, and just hoping to hold on for as long as it can.
