CRAWFORD | Bellarmine comes home, starts putting tough road lessons to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the most part, we see road trips for sports teams in terms of the stat sheet – wins and losses, leading scorers and areas for improvement. Those are all important.
But listen to players talk about a road trip like the one the Bellarmine University men's basketball team just went on, four cities in nine days with four opponents – three of which were losses, two against the two top-ranked teams in the nation (at that time) in consecutive games – and you get a different appreciation.
Redshirt senior Justin Betz said, "I've played a lot of basketball. It's every kid's dream to be able to go on the trip that we just went on."
"It was probably the greatest trip I've had in my life," Knights' senior guard Dylan Penn said. "I've never been that far out west for that long. And, you know, as a kid, you dream about playing like big schools and big atmospheres. And we played Gonzaga, one of the greatest atmospheres I've ever seen in my life. We got to play in Las Vegas, which was a great experience. I've never been to Las Vegas, and to play in a place like the T-Mobile Arena, that's a professional arena. And we played the No. 1 team in the country one day, then turn around and play the No. 2 team in the country another day . . . and then, you know, we got to close out the trip with a great win. So, it was a really fun trip. "
Fun, and educational. The least surprising story in local sports Sunday was that Franklin College from Indiana was in for a rough day. Bellarmine beat Franklin 75-37, hitting the gas with six minutes left in the first half and the score at 23-19. The Knights ended the half on an 18-2 run, then allowed just 17 points in the second half.
It was the first glimpse, for coach Scott Davenport, that his team had emerged from the fire of its road gauntlet ready to put its road lessons to good use. Bellarmine will finish the month of November as the only team in NCAA Division I history to play teams ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 in the nation in college basketball's opening month.
"As a teacher, when you teach, be it on an exam, or be it when you coach and teach into competition and you see the things you're teaching come back, that's very fulfilling as a coach," Davenport said. "And tonight, our players played, to their credit, the way they're taught, and with stomach flu ravaged throughout this team, mono, sore backs, you name it, I'm proud of them. But I know they're going to face difficult times throughout their life. And they're going to call upon this journey they're on right now."
The big lesson players said they learned on the trip was the physical nature of the game at the highest level. Freshman forward Curt Hopf said the team knew it had been thrown into the deep end when it went to Purdue, but as the Western swing went on, he said the team began to acclimate.
"Just the level of physicality and the level of the competition that we were facing," he said when asked what struck him about the trip. "We were playing some of the greatest teams, you know, we'll ever see in our lifetime. It was an incredible experience. And it's one that you can really gaining a lot from. I think we we definitely jumped in the water with Purdue and hit it hard. We played some of the best teams right away and, you know, you're not always going to be perfect. So, you have to adjust to fit and figure out what you need to do."
The other thing the Knights gained was confidence. That may seem strange for a trip with some lopsided losses. But the players all agreed, after going through those tests, they learned more about themselves, individually and as a team.
Penn and his teammates were in the airport waiting to catch their flight home when they got word that Penn had been named to the Empire Classic All-Tournament team, along with Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard , Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez, Jr.
"We learned we can do good things against really good teams," Penn said. ". . . You know, you look at the Saint Mary's game, and we fight a team that has chance to make the tournament this year. You play UCLA, it's a 10-point game with under four minutes left. So, we played some really good teams up to this point this year with one of the toughest schedules in the country, and we've been able to have success, you know, playing our type of basketball. . . . It just lets me know that whoever we play against like, they're human just like us, they're going to make mistakes. And when they make mistakes, we got to capitalize on them."
Now, another road test, and a measuring stick, comes on Tuesday night when Bellarmine travels to Morgantown, W. Va., to face Bob Huggins' West Virginia team, which leads the nation in turnovers forced.
"I'm very excited," Betz said. "We haven't focused directly on West Virginia in the past few weeks. But we've implemented a few things in practice to prepare for their style of play. I'm really eager to play them because we've grown every, single game and if we continue that trend, I think we have a really good opportunity ahead of us. EKU played them really close. We're more familiar with EKU than West Virginia obviously. But they get up in you. Their style of play is to force you to pick up the pace. And I think that we have a lot of poised, experienced players and a lot of guys that do a really good job of not only handling pressure, but attacking it and making them pay for it."
Betz finished Sunday's game with 10 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 6 assists. Hopf scored a career-best 14 points. They're examples of learning the tough lessons.
And Davenport hopes those lessons keep paying off.
"We want to move forward," he said. "We want to measure -- are we growing? And I appreciate Coach Huggins for the opportunity. No, no doubt about it. So there will not be a pity party (for the difficult road). Tonight practice, tomorrow on the bus, walkthrough. There's no pity party. We'll embrace the opportunity."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.