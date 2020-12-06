CRAWFORD | Bellarmine earns first Division I win in familiar fashion, beats Howard 84-63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Different division, same Bellarmine basketball. Same precision passing. Same crisp cuts. Same movement without the ball. Same help defense. Same sharp shooting.
Win No. 1 in NCAA Division I came like so many others have for the Bellarmine Knights and coach Scott Davenport – with metronomic efficiency.
Bellarmine’s players got up Sunday morning, had their team walk-through in the dining area of their Washington, D.C., hotel after moving out the tables and chairs, then made their way to the arena serving up flawless execution to handle Howard 84-63.
Davenport showed up for his postgame Zoom news conference soaking wet with Gatorade, but as anyone who knows him can imagine, over the moon.
“The basketball game is secondary,” Davenport said. “It’s about team ego and the young men and staff and managers. Our walk-through this morning was in the dining area of a hotel, where we had to move every chair, every table, use blue painters’ tape, our managers even put ASUN in the lane for the logo. That was our walk-through because of the protocols here in the District of Columbia. And to transfer that to the court after an incredibly emotional night Friday night, it was one for the ages. I hate to be like Jim Nantz, but the emotions in that locker room. Everybody makes fun of me for being emotional, but it wasn’t just me. It was everybody in this basketball program. They deserve it, because they’ve earned it.”
The amazing thing about this victory, for those who saw it, was that it looked like so many hundreds of Division II victories over the years. Bellarmine moved the ball too quickly for the defense to adjust. At one point in the first half, an ESPN-plus announcer said, “Howard just hasn’t caught up to the speed Bellarmine is playing with.”
It’s not that the players are so fast. It’s that the ball moves so quickly. The stat sheet looks like a hundred others you’ve seen: Bellarmine shot 52.7% from the field, 47.6% from 3-point range. What you may not have seen as often is the rebound margin – 42-23 in the Knights’ favor. They gave up only 7 offensive rebounds to a taller team.
And while Bellarmine’s offense always makes headlines, its defense has shared billing in recent years. And should. The Knights gave up only 14 points in the paint on Sunday, and did not allow a single fast-break basket. Howard shot just 38.5% for the game.
“I know it sounds cliché, but we played Bellarmine basketball,” Davenport said. “It’s about team ego.”
There were plenty of standouts. Dylan Penn, a junior out of Evansville Memorial, scored 22 points on 10 of 15 shooting and dished out 5 assists. Alec Pfriem, a sophomore out of Cincinnati Moeller, had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Pedro Bradshaw, a junior graduate of Russellville High School by way of EKU, had 15 points and 9 rebounds. Ethan Claycomb, a senior out of Vincennes Lincoln, had 12 points.
Bellarmine led by as many as 15 in the first half and led by 10 at the break. In the second half, Howard never got closer than 8 points.
In the locker room, Davenport got his Gatorade bath, and the celebration rolled on for a while. They gave the game ball to longtime head trainer Brad Bluestone, who worked with them before, during and after a COVID-19 imposed pause in the program.
This team executed this well despite having had only four practices since coming off lockdown, played this well despite its captain, C.J. Fleming, sitting at home, played this well despite a quick turnaround after a loss at Duke with only one practice and a hotel walk-through to prepare.
“I can’t even describe it because it’s so surreal, because of the before and after picture,” Davenport said of the program’s first D-1 win. “My first captain Matt Miller called me on the way over here Thursday night and we had a long talk. He understands the before and after. It’s Braydon Hobbs calling you at 3 o’clock in the morning Germany time. It’s Daniel Ramser texting the whole team. It’s George Knott and on and on. In my opinion, that’s what having a program is about. It was real.”
It’s a big deal, not the least of which because the program isn’t eligible for NCAA Tournament play. It has to take the celebrations when they come. And this one was a worthy milestone.
After the victory, Davenport ran with the team back up the tunnel, and if you want a good summation of the way Bellarmine does things, consider the last image he saw when he turned back.
Team trainers and assistant coaches, and sophomore Bash Wieland out of Cincinnati, were picking up cups, towels, anything they could find so as not to leave items that anyone would have to clean up.
“Team ego,” Davenport said. “Our guys are never going to forget this. They’re never going to forget it. And I’m not going to, either. This will be cash for a lifetime.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.