LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After not making the National Invitational Tournament, the Bellarmine men's basketball team has elected not to play in this season's College Basketball Invitational, coach Scott Davenport announced on WDRB News Sunday night.
The Knights became the first team in a quarter-century to win an Automatic Qualifier conference tournament while not being eligible to go to the NCAA Tournament. The school appealed to the NCAA to be allowed to play in the NIT, as a women's team would be allowed – and in fact has done – in the same circumstance, but was denied by the NCAA.
Bellarmine is barred by NCAA reclassification rules from competing in NCAA postseason events, because it is not considered a full Division I member. It is two years into a four-year process before becoming eligible for the NCAA Tournament. An NCAA committee will take up the topic of cutting that four-year process in half in a meeting this April.
A personal appeal sent by Davenport to the NCAA went unanswered.
Davenport noted that transfers, back before the portal, could apply to the NCAA for a waiver for a special circumstance, and could be allowed to transfer.
No circumstance is more special than Bellarmine's. This circumstance has not happened in 25 years. And the school isn't asking for an NCAA Tournament invitation. It simply wanted to play in the NIT.
"They just didn't want to put us in," Davenport said. "Nicholls State was one spot ahead of us in the NET, won the Southland Conference regular-season, but not the conference tournament. Our guys won an automatic qualifier tournament and weren't even considered."
So Bellarmine's final scene this season, though disappointing, will be a fitting one. It was a court-storming in Freedom Hall, celebrating a victory of the kind no reclassifying team has celebrated in 25 years.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.