LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine’s 81-70 loss at Notre Dame took only a few minutes to arrange and a few minutes to let get away.
Knights coach Scott Davenport and his staff went scrambling after losing a fourth-straight game to COVID-19 issues with an opponent over the weekend, and almost instantly, after Notre Dame lost a league game against Syracuse, had a date with the Fighting Irish in South Bend.
Bellarmine walked into the Joyce Center on Wednesday like they’d been there before, because they had. They lost by 10 a year ago in South Bend and opened Wednesday’s noon game without fear, jumping to a 20-15 lead. But as has happened in a couple of other losses, they allowed an opponent to close out the half on a run, and the Knights never could get back over the hump.
“First of all, I want to publicly thank Notre Dame and coach Mike Brey on behalf of our team and our entire university,” Davenport said. “The game – it’s amazing. We’re outbrebounded by 19, and you give them credit ... We outscore them from the three-point line. We hold them to 40%, and we shoot 55% (from 3). Game-plan wise, our approach mentally as well as physically, we had one day of preparation, plus so much film and a walk-through at the hotel, the encouragement I just felt in that locker room right now, the spirit, on a scale of 1 to 10, would be a 15. What they’re spirited about are the possibilities for this basketball team. We’ve got 18 games left. We’ve had the opportunity to prepare at Duke, at Howard, followed by various setbacks, to playing at Notre Dame, playing all juniors and seniors. That opportunity, you can’t put a value on it.”
Davenport said those games do what practice cant.
“We couldn’t come close to simulating that competition,” he said.
Bellarmine got 16 points from Dylan Penn and 15 from C.J. Fleming, who returned from COVID-19 protocols to play his first game of the season for the Knights. The senior captain got his season started right, going 5-6 from three-point range.
The Knights shot 50% from the field but simply ran into a hotter team. Notre Dame shot 60.5% from the field and scored on 60% of its possessions. Brey, however, praised the Bellarmine offense.
"I have the utmost respect for Bellarmine,” he said. “They are really, really good offensively. We couldn't guard them man to man. Our zone saved us.”
Dane Goodwin led Notre Dame with 27 points.
Bellarmine said his players remain upbeat. They were down three with two minutes to play in the first half at Duke and wound up down 10 at half. They were down two to Chattanooga late in the first half and went to the locker room down nine.
And while they struggled at the end of the first half again Wednesday, with Notre Dame going on a 15-3 run over the final 4:30, they clawed back to start the second half and trailed just 45-42 three minutes into the second frame.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Davenport said. “I don’t like (losing), but I’m proud of them ... I thought at the under-12, we were going down to the last possession. It's just a game of moments ... But I really believed in our guys, and I told them at the under-12 if we won that next war, it was going down to the wire.”
Next up for Bellarmine is a Jan. 1 matchup with Transylvania in Freedom Hall.
