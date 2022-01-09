LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The thing that brought so many fans to Freedom Hall over the years was basketball played at a high level by a team that did things many thought it couldn't, or delivering things that many knew it would.
The Bellarmine men's basketball team drew the largest crowd of its brief NCAA Division I era to Freedom Hall on Saturday night against Eastern Kentucky, then delivered plenty of reasons for fans to come back.
Coming off a 17-day COVID layoff, the Knights jumped all over EKU, leading by 10 after 4 1/2 minutes, by 16 midway through the first half and 37-17 with just under 5 minutes until halftime. EKU made a second-half run and cut its deficit to 2, but Bellarmine avoided mistakes down the stretch and pulled back away for a 66-61 victory in its ASUN opener before 3,792 fans in historic Freedom Hall.
"For my demographic, that was Saturday night, Freedom Hall," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said after the game. "And on behalf of the players, thank you. If you had that much fun, bring one or two more with you Tuesday night. Because it makes a difference. And these players appreciate it. They don't anticipate it. They don't assume it. They appreciate it."
The victory came despite a rare scoreless night from the Knights' top scorer on the season, Dylan Penn, who also had 9 turnovers (but also had 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals). It came despite Bellarmine playing without starter Ethan Claycomb and key reserve Bash Weiland. EKU, too, was compromised by COVID and at less-than full strength.
Still, Bellarmine was beyond ready to play. The Knights players were disappointed when they had to miss last week's scheduled ASUN opener at Jacksonville State. They were ready to go, shorthanded or not, strong opponent or not. EKU had lost by only three at West Virginia and only two to WKU. The Colonels were picked to finish second in their inaugural season in the ASUN. They have hurt teams with full-court pressure and 3-point shooting all season. Bellarmine was ready.
"Coach Doug (Davenport) was always talking about how they're the ones that throw the first punch," Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming said. "And I think tonight we definitely were the first ones to throw a punch. And maybe they weren't ready for that, because we really took care of the ball in the first half. Maybe they weren't ready for teams to get wild and get going up and down. We kind of controlled the pace."
One thing you should understand about Bellarmine – they've seen and played a lot of basketball already this season. They have played a schedule that Ken Pomeroy's stats site ranks as the second-toughest in the nation. But more than that, the teams they've played represent the most difficult offensive schedule any team has played in the nation this year.
That means Bellarmine has been guarding the big boys. At the same time, the big boys have been guarding them. The Knights have faced a collective group of defenses that rank 10th in the nation.
It's been a long, tough slog. So you'd better believe, if you turn the calendar to January and wipe the slate clean to start a conference season, you've got a team with the experience and motivation to start on the right foot.
You talk to Davenport about how all those tough losses helped his team, and he'll agree, and note that his team is always learning and always resilient. He'll also say that his team would've learned just as much, maybe more, if it had won those games.
"The greatest lesson this program has learned over time -- the most successful groups, teams, individuals, they move forward when they're successful," he said. "They want more and more and more because they learn along the way. And in coaching a lot of times you'll hear a team lose, and hear, Oh that's a good loss. They'll learn from that loss.' I take exception with that."
Bellarmine shot 25-50 from the field and made 9 of 22 three-pointers. Alec Pfriem, a 6-5 junior out of Cincinnati, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down a career-high 9 rebounds in the win.
"See it in practice every day," Davenport said of Pfriem. "And I know I use this reference a lot but when you're a teacher and you teach a subject can you see the exam come and they're successful, that's a great feeling. And I'm proud. I mean, Alec is a tough, tough kid. He's going to do an internship next year with Morgan Stanley under Tom Peroni and Will Wofford, and he went through an interview process. I'm as proud of him, and what I got back from that interview process, as I am for his performance tonight. He's a champion in a lot of ways."
EKU kept pressuring, and made one last comeback, holding Bellarmine scoreless for 6:44 to get within two points.
And then there was Fleming. With the clock winding down, he got by his man and pulled up to bury a 14-foot jumper as he was being fouled with 12.9 seconds left. The nation's No. 2 free-throw shooter at 95.7% on the season then buried the free throw, and the final margin was in place.
Bellarmine also got 15 points and 6 rebounds from Curt Hopf and 4 points and 10 rebounds from Juston Betz. Davenport played his starters all for at least 36 minutes against EKU's pressure defense.
EKU (8-8, 0-2 ASUN) was led by Jannison Williams with 15 point. Curt Lewis added 12 and Russhard Cruickshank finished with 11. Bellarmine held EKU, which is averaging 83.9 points per game, to its lowest scoring output of the season.
"For us, it's all about getting back to practice and getting better," Davenport said. "We've got a Central Arkansas team coming in Tuesday that beat Eastern at Eastern. That's all you need to know. They shoot it a little more balanced inside-outside in terms of threes, but they're a very good three-point shooting team. Dang. And they're incredibly athletic. We'll be overmatched athletically, no question about it. We got to make it a basketball game."
They always do.
