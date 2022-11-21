CRAWFORD | Bellarmine hangs in, but can't overcome Duke's size, threes, in 74-57 loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On the ESPN crawl, Bellarmine’s 17-point loss at No. 8-ranked Duke on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium will look like any other routine win for a Top 10 program over a small mid-major.
But look a bit closer, from the perspective of the little guys, and you’ll see something a whole lot different.
Bellarmine lost by 17, but trailed by only 8 at the half, and by only 12 with just over 4 minutes to play. More than that, through an entire game against a loaded roster that outsized the Knights at every position, Bellarmine didn’t take a single possession off, didn’t yield a single score without effort, and conceded nothing for 40 minutes, right down to Juston Betz scrapping on the floor in the final two minutes.
Scott Davenport hates to lose. I’ve been in losing locker rooms for Bellarmine, before they were Division I and had lost to big-name programs like Notre Dame, and heard Davenport take the paint off the walls.
On Monday, his tone was different. He, like the rest us, came away feeling that there wasn’t anything left for his team to do on the court. It could have played better in stretches, but it couldn’t have played any harder. Duke went on a 16-2 run in the first half to gain the upper hand. Beyond that, the game was basically even.
Bellarmine got Duke at full strength, playing its A-game for long stretches, and played every possession with pride. Duke has the best freshman class in the country. But it kept veterans on the court against Bellarmine, lest the Knights take advantage of inexperience to score easy points.
The difference in the game was size. At times, Bellarmine was guarding 7-foot Filipowski and 7-1 Dereck Lively with 6-5 Peter Suder or 6-4 Garrett Tipton and 6-8 Curt Hopf. Yet the Knights outscored Duke 26-20 in the paint for the game.
Duke won with a 15-2 edge in second-chance points and 14 made three-pointers. But after the Davenport said his short-handed team, which played without Alec Pfriem, left the game better than it went in.
“I told the team after the game. If I could bring in Coach K, Roy Williams, go back to Coach Crum, we could get coaches in here, and we still could not simulate that in a practice in this atmosphere,” Davenport told Doug Ormay on his postgame radio program. “. . . And the reason those players deserve so much credit, there wasn't one ounce of one possession of quit in them. If you were in those huddles, it was a battle, and it was a battle every possession. . . . I mean, there's times we had three guys battling and they got it anyway. They just, to be very honest, it was bully ball. I mean, they were just stronger. But it wasn't for lack of trying. And that's all as a coach you ask for”
“From the moment we started our pregame shooting, to the moment we ran through that door, that was a program,” Davenport said later. “That's what a basketball program, in my opinion, is supposed to look like. From the moment we were in our shooting till we ran off that court -- every timeout, halftime, the coaches, it was unbelievable. If you were in those huddles, that is what a program is about. They cared for each other tonight in a in a phenomenal way. And it does nothing but excite us about what's getting ready to happen.”
Filipowski led Duke with 18 points and transfer Jacob Grandison added 16. Bellarmine got 11 points from Suder and 11 from Hopf. The Knights finished with 12 assists and 7 turnovers. They hit 12 layups, and gave up just 9 layups or dunks to the home team.
The Knights capped a 5-day ACC road swing with losses to Clemson and Duke, then boarded a charter plane to return to Louisville for the final day of classes at Bellarmine. Wednesday morning, they’ll fly back out at 5 a.m. for a game against Loyola Marymount on Friday, before traveling to UCLA on Sunday and Kentucky on Tuesday.
It's a busy time for the program. But on Saturday, in the midst of travel and practices, Bellarmine players took the time to write personal notes to fans who had traveled with the team for the games, and slid them under hotel room doors during a reception for supporters.
“These are college kids taking the time to write individual notes to thank people, you know?” Davenport said. “And then you go out here and you play like this and you play like you played at Clemson and we keep learning and learning and learning. You know I'm the worst loser that's ever coached any game, everybody will tell you that. But I'm all about pride right now. They deserve every ounce of it.”
