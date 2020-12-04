CRAWFORD | Bellarmine opens its Division I era with 76-54 loss at Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What was it they used to say in the cartoons? Watch out for that first step – it’s a doozy.
Here came Bellarmine for its first game in NCAA Division I, little practice and little time to test the water, into Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the tradition-rich and No. 6-ranked Duke, which was coming off a disappointing loss to Michigan State.
Bellarmine had paused its program for two weeks for COVID-19. It resumed practice only Tuesday morning. It practiced three times, then got on a bus — eschewing a plane ride for safety reasons — to ride for eight-plus hours for its moment in history.
The moment was fitting, the final score less-than surprising: Duke 76, Bellarmine 54. The Blue Devils, who unveiled a bigger lineup, were just too big and too fast for Bellarmine. But the Knights acquitted themselves well after a shaky start.
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport expected Duke to come out breathing fire after its loss to Michigan State, but even he couldn’t have envisioned the Blue Devils’ early defensive intensity. After 10 minutes, Duke led 21-6.
“I know we only had three days of preparation, but it wouldn't matter if we had six months," Davenport said. "It was impossible to simulate their physicality and athleticism in denying us what we wanted to run. But from the under-12 timeout on, our players adjusted to their overplaying and heating us up defensively in a tremendous way.”
After that blitz, the Knights actually clawed back — and nearly all the way back. With 2:35 left in the half, Bellarmine trailed by only 3, at 28-25. Duke, however, built its lead back to 10 at the half, then stretched it to 19 early in the second half.
“Bellarmine, it's their first game in Division I," Krzyzewski said. "They've been a powerhouse in Division II, so for those kids playing in tonight's game, it was a historic game for them, and they played that way. We knew that going in. We think they're good anyway, but we knew they were going to play for God and country, which is their program. If you know their program at all, it's one of the outstanding programs in the country. Scott has done a magnificent job with it.”
The Knights were playing without their senior captain, C.J. Fleming, who because of conflicting COVID-19 test results, is out until Thursday. Davenport said missing the trip has crushed him and that the team has called him almost hourly.
“To show you the class of Duke, I walked onto the court and Coach Krzyzewski asks me about CJ, because he said he loved watching him play,” Davenport said.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt was just one matchup Bellarmine couldn’t find an answer for. He finished with 24 points, going 9-12 from the field and 6-8 from three-point range. Jaemyn Brakefire came off the bench to shoot 4-4 from three-point range. On the game, Duke made 13-26 from beyond the arc.
“If I told you going into the game that points in the paint were going to be 38-30 Bellarmine and that the free-throw line was going to be even – wow,” Davenport said. “But you've got to give them credit, because they go 13-36 from the three-point line. They're Duke. You pick your poison with them. Brakefield goes 4-4 from the 3. We hadn't seen that in the first two games. So incredibly proud of our guys. I am. I told them at the under-4 timeout how much I love our team ... We left every ounce of what we had on that court tonight. That's not a happy locker room.”
For a group whose first order of business upon entering Cameron Indoor Stadium was to pull out their phones and document the arrival, the historic night is over. But the historic season continues.
“This was incredible,” Davenport said. “I mean, this is the highest of the high level, and for our players, and one of the keys tonight was, don't take anything for granted.”
Bellarmine is back in action on Sunday at Howard.
