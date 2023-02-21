LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Senior Day, in college sports in 2023, often is an anachronism. It’s a relic. The four-year senior is as rare as a snow leopard.
I always wanted to photograph a snow leopard. That’s why I went to Bellarmine’s Senior Day on Sunday. Among the seniors honored, there were two of the endangered, 4-year-plus, multiple-degreed kind.
When Juston Betz and Garrett Tipton signed to play basketball for the Knights, they thought they were enlisting to help one of the premier programs in NCAA Division II. They figured the NCAA Tournament would be a yearly event. Chances were they’d reach a Final Four or two, maybe even play for an NCAA championship.
Life changed on a spring break night in 2020. Bellarmine had just practiced in Knights Hall. The Knights were getting ready for a 12th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, tying for the third-longest streak in Division II history. The team climbed onto a bus to go to Audubon Country Club, where they were going to have a fried chicken dinner. On the bus ride from campus to Audubon, the NCAA Tournament was canceled.
The following June, Bellarmine would become a Division I member. Their first game was against Duke, in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Their home games would move to Freedom Hall.
In its first Division I season, Bellarmine earned a postseason bid to the CBI. In its second, it won the ASUN Conference Tournament.
“I would have never imagined we'd be where we are now,” Betz said after the Knights beat Central Arkansas 68-67 on Senior Day in Freedom Hall. “I mean, the last three years in Division I have been probably as good as we could have ever imagined from winning the conference championship to playing at Duke, UK UCLA and Gonzaga. You talk about Clemson and Louisville, the list goes on and on. And that is not what Garrett and I committed for whenever we were in high school, but it's beyond any expectations that we could have had.”
Betz, a native of New Albany, went to Providence High School. Tipton signed with Bellarmine out of Bishop Hartley in Columbus, Ohio. Betz, a 6-3 guard, leads the team in rebounds and assists. Tipton, a 6-4 guard, is its leading scorer.
“I know I got recruited by some Division I schools but not enough to want to go there,” Tipton said. “And to think that this was one of the best Division II spots in the country and now it's going to be one of the best Division I spots here in 5 to 10 years, if not already. You know, it's something that we all should be proud of. We've been able to help put in the work to get up there and we'll be proud of it, you know, 10 years from now.”
For many players, history is just a class you have to go to. For these two guys, it’s something they’re trying to build.
On Saturday nights, the senior players and managers spoke to the whole team, and Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said it was emotional. He said he was struck by one thing, “nobody said the word, ‘I.’”
“All the places they’ve played, making the CBI first year, and what they did March 8 last year, becoming the first transitioning D-I program to earn an automatic qualifier,” Davenport said. “I've talked about it so much everybody’s sick of it. But I've been there. Take that whole journey. And through that is a worldwide pandemic. The first meeting we ever had as a Division I basketball program was July 5, 2020, in the parking lot at Knights' Hall. That beautiful locker that Dr. Mark Lynn provided, we couldn't go in. They stood beside their cars and I set up where they had to go get tested. Then they had to come back and quarantine till the test came back. That was their first Division I meeting ever on July 5, 2020. And then we started the journey. So when you look at our seniors out there, this is not just some 4-year kid, you know. And again, JB, I mean, Garrett, they already have jobs. They're incredible. They would hate this. They're old school basketball lovers. It's really, really tough. . . . I've coached so many special kids but to go through what they've gone through in this big journey. It's amazing. It's incredible. Think on that. Think of their resiliency. I mean that's pretty amazing.”
Betz has two degrees from Bellarmine and is working on a second Masters’. Tipton also is completing a Masters’ degree.
And the chance to be a part of history, of laying the Division I foundation, is a reason they’re still playing.
“It means more than anything,” Betz said. “It means more than any stats or any accolades we will ever leave with. The opportunity to be a few of the leaders from the Division II to Division I transition, along with other guys in past years and guys on the team right now, it’s one of the proudest things we’ll ever get to do. . . . I mean, I'm still best friends with guys that were on the team back in 2017, which is crazy. But it really is a brotherhood and I know that it's thrown around a lot but the ability to year after year create a team that wins – and given the circumstances this year that we've had with injuries and stuff -- to be able to create winning teams every single year is a testament to the guys before us, the guys now and the guys that we're going to have on the team the future.”
The top scorer on last season’s team, Dylan Penn, transferred to Vermont. That team is projected to make the NCAA Tournament, which was the reason for Penn’s transfer. He leads the team in scoring.
Tipton and Betz could’ve explored transfer options. Betz said it never crossed his mind.
“I can’t imagine myself anywhere else,” Betz said.
“It's so much bigger than basketball,” Tipton said. “You know, my family's not from here, it’s 3 hours away, so it’s not that. It’s the fact that I got here and it felt like home. If I had to up and go and do it again, I wouldn't be able to because I don't think there's another place like this, like home. I think that's what people don't understand when they transfer. They don't understand life outside basketball, how important it is. Because this is not golf. We're not out there 12 hours a day. We're out there for 2 hours, 4 hours a day. And then the rest of the time, who are you around? You're in the locker room, sometimes more than you're out on the court. And I think that something that, especially here because we get here two hours before (games or practices). You have to see it, you know, they always joke about it. When you go on visits, some places it’ll be one way on the visit, and you’ll get there and it’s different. It’s the same here. It’s the exact same as what I saw on my visit. Transferring is something I never thought of for a second. I never will regret the decision I've made.”
If you haven’t noticed by now, they don’t often make seniors like that anymore. And that’s reason enough to appreciate them.
