LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine’s basketball team, when it is on, plays the beautiful game: Passing, cutting, back-door layups, open 3s, sharp shooting, sharp passing, quick cutting, flashing into the lane against zones.
In the last 10 minutes against Stetson on Saturday night, it doesn’t get much prettier. Take this shot chart and send it to the Speed Museum. Or build one on Bellarmine’s campus and call it the Shooting Museum.
After trailing by 20 early in the second half, Bellarmine overwhelmed Stetson on both ends, storming back to take a 76-65 victory in Freedom Hall, its fourth straight overall.
A comeback like that would be enough, but the substance of Bellarmine’s comeback is important. The Knights shot 84% in the second half, making 21 of 25 shots.
They did not miss a shot in the final 10½ minutes, making their final 12 shots of the game. They outscored Stetson 32-10 over the game’s final 12:35. If Knights coach Scott Davenport could can what he saw in the second half Saturday, he’d preserve it as-is. Who wouldn’t?
"Honestly, when we got into the locker room after the game, coach said, 'Do you know how many shots you missed in the second half?,'" Pedro Bradshaw said. "We all kind of looked around and he said, 'Four.' We didn’t realize it in the heat of the moment, but it was amazing. But it’s a testament to the guys and the work we put in. We deserve those kinds of shooting nights, because we work at it so hard."
CALL IT A COMEBACK!!! 76-65 BELLARMINE WINS!!! pic.twitter.com/icSiaYtyso— Bellarmine Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) January 23, 2021
Bradshaw finished with17 points and 12 rebounds. Ethan Claycomb led Bellarmine in scoring with 19 points; C.J. Fleming added 14 and Dylan Penn 12. The Knights trailed by 16 at half and were shooting just 30.3% from the field.
"I let them hear it pretty good at halftime," Davenport said. "But it wasn’t based on statistics or the score. I was upset because we cheated ourselves. I can’t let these incredible young men cheat themselves out of being the best they can possibly be. ... They deserve so much credit for their response. Our crowd here was incredible. ... You don’t do what we just did without some incredible young men. I’ve never coached a team that went 21 for 25 in the half. All you can do is clap and celebrate."
Bellarmine’s run came on both ends. The Knights found a rhythm on defense, rotating well and rebounding. On offense, their second-half shooting consisted of nine layups or dunks (no misses), four 3-pointers (with one miss) and nine mid-range jumpers (with three misses).
"We went inside-out very well in the second half," Davenport said. "We got great shots, and when good shooters get the shots they take in practice, they’re going to shoot a good percentage."
Bellarmine shot 53.4% for the game and made 8 of 18 3-pointers. Next up for the Knights (7-5, 4-2) will be a trip to Kennesaw State.
