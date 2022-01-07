LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you know Scott Davenport, you know that it takes a pretty cloudy situation to discourage him. But I kind of wondered when I reached out to him on Friday, on the eve of his team resuming play in a 7 p.m. "White Out" game against Eastern Kentucky Saturday in Freedom Hall, how he and his team would be doing.
They haven't played a game since Dec. 21. A contest at Bradley was canceled when that program had COVID-19 issues. Then a game at Jacksonville State was postponed out of COVID concerns. When Bellarmine players came back from Christmas break, there weren't enough of them healthy to practice.
In addition to COVID, the team has had a couple of cases of mono, something Davenport hadn't experienced before. The Knights won't be at 100 percent for Saturday's game because of health protocols.
But Davenport and the Knights are ready to press on.
"Our guys want to play, they're ready to play," Davenport said. "I worked as hard as I could to try to be there for them. Not just texting them. Sometimes you just need to call and talk to them here or there. … But the last few days, practice has been great. School was delayed today until 10 because of the weather, but every guy was in here (in the gym) this morning, on their own. It's unbelievable. They were all in here. … You watch some things today in sports and wonder whether we've lost what it means to be a team. We had a long talk the other day about the value of team. These guys know."
Bellarmine is 6-8. Since opening the season with a college basketball murderer's row, the Knights have dropped a couple of tough games they thought they could win. Now, they will begin conference play having been compromised by COVID.
In fact, since moving to Division I last season, Davenport and his players haven't had a single normal moment. And with COVID again looking as if it will bring more chaos, it would be easy to be down.
But it won't surprise anyone who knows Davenport that he whipped out a perspective I hadn't thought about.
"Can you imagine, back in the spring of 2005, if you stood here and said, 'OK, in the next 16 years, you're going to win a national championship, go to four Final Fours, graduate everybody, produce pros, and then you're going to play Eastern Kentucky University, in a Division I conference game, in Freedom Hall, in a home game?'" Davenport said. "You have to appreciate that it all works."
It'll have to work well against EKU. The Colonels are in their first season in the ASUN, and are coming off a 79-72 loss at Central Arkansas, in which they were shorthanded because of COVID. They have an aggressive, impressive defensive attack, ranking in the nation's top four in total steals, turnover margin, turnovers forced and steals per game.
They will be the first in-state conference foe Bellarmine has faced since Kentucky Wesleyan in the 2013 season, at the NCAA Division II level.
Dylan Penn leads Bellarmine and is fourth in the ASUN at 16.1 points per game and is second in the league in assists at 5.4 per game. CJ Fleming adds 11.4 points per game and leads the ASUN and is tied for second in the nation in free-throw accuracy at 95.1 percent. Graduate Juston Betz leads the Knights with 6.4 rebounds per game.
"We'll be ready to go," Davenport said. "We're just playing a really, really good team. No. 1 in the nation in threes and threes attempted. Fourth in steals, fourth in points off turnovers. We're just going to have to be really fundamental with the ball."
Kroger will provide free T-shirts to fans while supplies last. In addition, Bellarmine has arranged for discounted tickets, available through Ticketmaster by clicking here. Fans can use the unlock code "PackTheHall" to receive a 50 percent discount.
