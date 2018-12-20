LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You ever go to a basketball game and find yourself saying, “Man, this team can’t miss?”
If you were at Bellarmine’s game against Northern Michigan on Wednesday, for the first eight minutes, you could’ve said that and been right.
That’s how long it took for the visiting Wildcats to miss a shot – and that only with the aid of Alex Cook emphatically blocking a dunk attempt into the end zone. Northern Michigan made 10 of 13 three-pointers, in the first half alone. Even with all that, the Wildcats trailed No. 1-ranked Bellarmine 38-37 at the half.
In the second, Bellarmine tightened up defensively, got outstanding play from All-American Adam Eberhard, and pulled out to a 14-point lead in the final minute before winning 84-75 for its 62nd straight victory in Knights Hall.
“That was a tremendous college basketball game," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. "You have one team that shoots 50 (percent) for the game, and what makes that significant is that 26 of their 42 shots were threes. The reason why this was such a significant win is this is a style we have not faced in nine games. They have two prolific scorers—two of the best scorers in the country. That's an NCAA tournament team, no doubt about it.”
Eberhard finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ben Weyer added 10 points and 10 rebounds. But it was the collective defensive effort against a team that was on fire from the field that made the difference. And that pleased Davneport.
“It took every possession to win that game," Davenport said. "I'm just so proud of our guys. We held them to 44 percent shooting in the second half; they shoot 30 percent from the 3-point line, and that's the game right there.”
Northern Michigan (8-3) got a 25 points from Isaiah Johnson, who went 6-7 from the field and 4-4 from three-point range, and 9-9 from the free-throw line.
Now, as dictated by NCAA Division II rules, the Knights will shut it down for a week. Bellarmine will head to the break as the top field-goal percentage team in Division II, ranked No. 1 nationally.
His team has built up some marvelous momentum during its 9-0 start, but Davenport said he’s not worried about the NCAA-mandated break.
“It’s the rule, and we’ll follow it,” he said. “We’ll give each player a program to follow, and these guys will do it.”
Bellarmine will return to play Dec. 29 when it hosts Martin Methodist at 5:30 p.m. (in a game originally scheduled for 3 p.m.).
