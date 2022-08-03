LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the NCAA Division I Board of Directors meets Wednesday via teleconference, one of the pieces of legislation up for a vote will be the reclassification process for schools looking to go from NCAA Division II to Division I.
The present process takes four years. The council will consider cutting that timeline in half. The reason is that the process has undergone changes since the day the current rule was put into place. The four-year process was designed to weed out schools who weren't ready or who could not make the move financially.
It ended the practice of schools jumping to Division I hastily, then falling back because of financial hardship. Now, to go Division I, a school must have a conference willing to take them, and that process requires millions of dollars. It's not cheap.
And given that reality, the process actually damages a program's ability to compete and maintain financial viability.
Admittedly, the men's basketball program at Bellarmine University is a wrench in the works. It did something it was not supposed to be able to do. It qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.
Of course, the Knights, who won the ASUN Conference Tournament, were not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Players and coaches understood that. What they did not understand was why the NCAA was so intractable in its position that the team should not be allowed to play in the NIT, an invitational tournament by definition.
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has been outspoken in his assertion that if the Division I council is going to change the rule, that programs making the jump right now should benefit from that rule change.
Five schools applied for waivers to gain early eligibility, based upon the NCAA's consideration of that rule change. All five waivers were denied last month, by a 15-2 vote of the council.
That wouldn't seem to bode well for today's vote.
Here's what's at stake for Bellarmine: the ability to recruit and maintain the viability of a Division II championship program that has proven the ability to compete at the Division I level from day one. It's a program that has competed in Division I lacrosse for 17 years. It's a program with solid financial backing that has sailed through every Division I benchmark set forth in the NCAA guidelines.
For Davenport, the ability to recruit rests on a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. A player, all other things being equal (including NIL money) will make the choice to play for a program with a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament at some point in their careers, almost every time.
Bellarmine knew what it was getting into with the four-year process. Its players gave up a chance to compete for the Division II championship once it was decided. But Bellarmine also knew a review of current standards was underway. What it did not know was that a pandemic was going to hit, and that the NCAA would delay its vote more than once.
In the meantime, the men's basketball lost its best player, Dylan Penn, because he wanted one shot to play in the NCAA Tournament. He left for Vermont. We can debate the wisdom of that decision. I would argue that he got far more exposure playing for Bellarmine than he ever will at Vermont. He could finish a graduate degree at Bellarmine, and in one year may not be able to at Vermont. Bellarmine's very predicament means that its players, in reality, and its program, have gotten far more attention than many small NCAA Division I programs.
Bellarmine's players don't want exposure. They want a chance to compete.
And the current process will make it impossible, given the transfer rules as they now exist and the recruiting climate as it is, for the program to remain competitive. It will have to take a step back before taking its step forward – and academically successful athletes will have to make a decision between education and athletic aspiration.
In a letter to the NCAA transformation committee, Bellarmine graduate guard Juston Betz, team captain and president of the school's athlete advisory council, said, “Did we know going into the transition that we weren't allowed to play in the NCAA tournament for four years? Yes. Does that mean that the rule is fair and should be upheld in the future years to come? Absolutely not. I understand that the transition rule is in place, but can't we all agree that times have changed? Bellarmine University was invited by the ASUN to join the conference and is governed by said conference. We are also overseen by an NCAA transition agency that evaluates our progress and performance, and we have exceeded every benchmark that was placed upon our transition -- especially academic excellence. It just doesn't make sense to me why you would choose to uphold a rule that punishes student athletes for being successful when you possess the sole power to change it.”
The answer, of course, is power. The NCAA has made changes to the reclassification process when it saw fit. It reduced the number of required years St. Thomas University would have had to spend in making the jump from Division III to Division I. It was the right thing to do. And it means there is precedent for taking extraordinary circumstances into account.
Bellarmine is the only program in the last 30 years with established Division I membership of at least one sport (and that over more than decade) to also qualify for the NCAA Tournament during its transition process. It deserves more than a cursory dismissal of its waiver for reclassification relief – unless the rule is changed today.
“Millions of people now know who Bellarmine is because of the game of basketball. A game that we all love,” Betz wrote. “. . . A game whose collegiate tournament is one of the most treasured accomplishments for basketball players throughout the entire world. Who knows? We may not have made it to the Elite Eight like St. Peters did, but we possessed every right to have the same opportunity. There is no way that letting a new Division I team play in the NCAA tournament has any negative effect on the NCAA or your bottom line. I just can't seem to wrap my head around what rationale suffices the continuation of the rule. So, again, I just ask that you please open your eyes and see that change can be a good thing.”
It would seem that Bellarmine is the longest of No. 16 seed shots entering today's NCAA discussion. But upsets do happen.
The rule, in the current fluid landscape of college basketball, is less preventative that punitive. For the good of reclassifying institutions and the athletes who play for them, it should be amended.
