LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For one night, anyway, Freedom Hall became Penn Station. Bellarmine senior guard Dylan Penn, one game after going scoreless against EKU in an 0-for-9 shooting performance, bounced back with a vengeance against ASUN leader Central Arkansas.
Penn scored 38 points, tied a school record with 18 field goals (in 22 attempts) and led the home-standing Knights to an 85-63 win before a Freedom Hall crowd of 1,567.
The crowd came to its feet to cheer Penn as he left the court with just under three minutes to play. As the players entered the locker room, their chants of "38! 38! 38!" could be heard seeping through the concrete walls into the press room. Penn came into the room drenched with water from the celebration of his teammates.
It was the most points for a men's college home player in the arena since Louisville great Charlie Tyra scored 40 points against Notre Dame in the Cardinals' first game in the historic gym in 1956. Penn's effort tied the Bellarmine record for most field goals in a game set by Joe Reibel, who went on to be a successful coach at the school, in 1956.
"I just came out and didn't want to overthink the game," Penn said afterward. "I've scored a lot this season, and last game I didn't score and also had nine turnovers. I could've gone in this game and had my head down and pouted, or overthought things, but I just wanted to let the game come to me, and as the game got going and I got into the flow of it and I got hot. . . . I don't really pay attention to getting hot. I just hope the next shot goes in."
On Tuesday, that happened a lot. Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport uses an old Denny Crum staple, and it's one key to his team's shooting percentage. He inverts his guards, when it fits his personnel. And with Penn, it fits. He gets the ball on the low block, or drives it into the lane himself, and his touch around the basket is outstanding.
If you look at his shot chart from Tuesday night, 16 of his 18 made baskets were in the paint. Of those, 11 were probably within six feet. His 18 field goals match Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis for most field goals in a Division I game this season. Jackson-Davis is a 6-9, 245-pound post player. Penn is 6-3, 190.
When that's the case, you'd better be not only athletic, but inventive. Bellarmine sports information director John Spugnardi reviewed all of Penn's field goals Tuesday night. The left-handed guard made eight with his left hand, and 10 with his right. In each half, he made five shots with his off hand, and four with his dominant hand.
"We work on that a lot," Penn said. "I probably have more reps than any guard in the country from that position, so I'm comfortable down there. I just like being in a position to succeed."
It was the most points scored by one of Davenport's players since Matt Otte scored 43 points against Lewis in 2007. And, of course, the most ever for a Bellarmine player in its brief NCAA Division I era.
"He's got a right to be proud," Davenport said. "He's tough on himself. Every bit as tough as I can be on him. . . . There was an article about him in a paper in his home town (Evansville, Ind.) and all I put on social media was I could have written that article about Dylan very quick. And when I say that, I mean as a person, of overcoming things, and never losing sight of where he wants to go. And to see him go out there and score 38 points on 22 shots, you coach long enough you'll see everything. That's amazing."
But it was nothing unusual. Penn had 14 points in a road loss at Purdue, and 14 in a road loss at Gonzaga. He had 27 against UCLA.
All of those were losses against nationally elite teams. Now that Bellarmine is in conference play, it is looking to apply some lessons from those experiences. It has looked more than comfortable against solid ASUN opponents so far, despite struggling with its own COVID issues.
Bellarmine used only 7 players in a win over EKU. On Tuesday, it celebrated the return of starter Ethan Claycomb, who hadn't played since Dec. 15, and Bash Wieland, who had been out with COVID. Claycomb played 17 minutes, went 3 of 5 from three-point range and finished with 9 points in 17 minutes. Freshman Curt Hopf also had 9 points.
Penn was the only player in double-figures, because once he started to get going, his teammates started looking for him, every trip down.
"Trust me, on nights like this, we're going to get him the ball," Claycomb said.
Bellarmine dished out 20 assists, and shot 63.2% for the game. It missed only nine shots in the second half. Penn made half of Bellarmine's field goals, including 9 of its 16 in the first half. The Knights led by 10 at the half, and by as many as 26 in the second half.
"I really appreciate the people coming out," Davenport said. "Boy, I always brag that we have the greatest college sports fans. That ovation and that salute they gave Dylan Penn. They could have left. On behalf of Dylan, I can't thank those people enough. He's never going to forget that ever. And he's never going to forget walking in that changing room and getting showered with water by his teammates. . . . To see his teammates respond that way, couldn't be prouder."
After all the excitement, Penn walked out into the tunnel to see his mother, and someone else was there. An old coach of his. And a guy who knows something about scoring points in this building. Reece Gaines greeted Penn with a smile. It was 20 years ago next month that he scored 37 points against Saint Louis in a losing effort in Freedom Hall.
"That's a heck of a compliment itself," Davenport said. "That someone who served on the staff at Bellarmine, who played for Coach (Denny) Crum, and Coach (Rick) Pitino, there's Reece Gaines right there with Dylan and his mom. That's basketball. That's special."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.