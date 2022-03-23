LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University senior guard Dylan Penn, who led the team in scoring and won the MVP Award during the team's run to the ASUN Tournament championship, has said via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.
A source close to the team says that coaches and others in the athletic program have told Penn he is welcome to return to the team.
Penn has been a positive presence in the program and the community, but like many in college basketball at smaller schools, may want to see how his game translates to a bigger stage.
Penn is not a typical lead guard. In Bellarmine's system, he is able to post up often, and took the vast majority of his shots in the paint in an offense geared toward taking advantage of his ability to score close to the rim with either hand. He averaged 16.6 points and a team-best 5 assists per game. He also shot 49.6% from the field and 72% from the free-throw line.
But he struggled from the perimeter, shooting 24.2% from 3-point range on the season.
Still, in the Bellarmine's grueling season-opening road trip that included games at Purdue, Murray State, Saint Mary's, Gonzaga and a neutral-site game at UCLA, Penn averaged 15.5 points per game.
Penn thanked his coaches and teammates in a Tweet posted this morning, and thanked Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport for giving him a chance to play college basketball when he recruited him to then-Division II Bellarmine.
"I will always be a Knight and have deep love for Bellarmine," Penn wrote in a Tweet announcing his decision. "Thank you Knights Nation! With that being said after long discussions with my family I have decided that I will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my last year of eligibility."
