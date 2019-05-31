CRAWFORD | Bennett, Louisville find their rhythm to open NCAA play with a victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It wasn’t the kind of start you wanted if you were Dan McDonnell, pitcher Nick Bennett or the rest of the University of Louisville baseball team, which was looking to snap back to life in NCAA Regional play after a pair of quick losses in the ACC Tournament.
But the game’s first batter, Illinois Chicago center fielder Derrick Patrick, homered to center off Bennett. After Louisville went 1-2-3 in the first, UIC’s Joshua Figueroa led off the second with a homer, and Thomas Smart reached on an error and scored and UIC was up 3-0 as a Jim Patterson Stadium crowd of 3,092 wondered what was going on.
From that point on, however, Louisville’s fans saw the team they saw for most of the season. The Cards scored three times in the bottom half of the inning, keyed by a Danny Oriente two-run homer, and Bennett settled down to throw four-plus scoreless innings and Louisville walked away with a 5-3 win, its 15th straight in NCAA regional play at home.
“They played hard,” McDonnell said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them. You’ve got to earn it at this time of year, and we had to earn it. We did enough to win. It’s not about being pretty. It’s not about playing perfect baseball at this time of year. It’s about competing. You’ve just got to grind it out, and do enough to win and survive.”
Bennett worked his way out of the second, then struck out the side in the third to spark a run of 12 straight batters retired. He came off the mound in the third shouting and pumping his fists, and his emotion, McDonnell said, was contagious.
He said pitching coach Roger Williams had encouraged him after his rough start.
“Coach Williams, I’ve never heard him say this before, he told me good vibes,” Bennett said. “So good vibes is what we went with and I think we had good vibes the rest of the game. . . . Coach Mac talks about competing and setting an example for other guys, and I just wanted to bring the energy today, even though I gave up the two home runs I kept competing. I was just trying to get a bounce back today. Pitching is about confidence, and I think I regained some.”
The Cardinals also regained confidence at the plate. The scored once in the third to take the lead and again in the fifth. Oriente finished with three RBI.
Still, Louisville had to work out of a tough spot in the ninth. After a walk and a double put the tying run in scoring position, junior Michael McAvene came in and struck out the side. His final four pitches hit 98 miles per hour, then 97, then 99 and 100 on his final pitch. All three strikeouts were swinging.
“Earlier this week in practice Coach Williams asked how my arm was feeling and I said it was amazing. And he noticed that. You usually don’t say that,” McAvene said. “ … I just went out and relaxed and stayed within myself. . . . It makes a difference to be able to come in and execute what you want in that moment. The plan was to come in and get a strikeout. And it went from there.”
Of hitting 100 mph, McAvene said it was the first time he’d done it in a game.
“I honestly didn’t think I had that in me,” he said. “It came as a surprise to me tonight but I’m glad to be able to say I did it. Not many people can say that.”
Now Louisville advances to play a dangerous hitting team in Illinois State. The Redbirds beat Indiana 8-7 in Friday’s opener.
McDonnell said it was good to see his pitching and defense compete, and noted Bennett’s emotion.
“It’s contagious,” he said. “We talk about it. I’d say we’re an emotional type team. Playing for each other. Whether it’s a hitter or a pitcher. We show a lot of highlight videos, and we’ve had a lot of good highlights over the years, and in those we show a lot of emotion, and as I say, you covet what you see. These guys see that a lot of emotion in the highlight films over the years, and when it’s their time, it just comes out. That’s what makes college baseball so much fun.”
Louisville will send its ace, Reid Detmers, to the mound on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for a 4 p.m.
