LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the wake of the Indianapolis 500 reversing course and deciding not to hold its event in front of fans later this month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was contacted by Churchill Downs officials seeking to revisit plans for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen told shareholders last week that the track has put infield ticket sales on hold after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Louisville and around the nation.
On Tuesday, Beshear said no final decision had been made on the Derby, but he plans to speak with Churchill Downs about its plans next week and assess them in light of where the state stands then in its effort to blunt a recent rash of positive cases.
“We are both carefully watching the numbers,” Beshear said, referencing a conversation with Carstanjen earlier in the day. “He assured me that he wants Churchill and the Derby to be safe. We’re going to talk next week after we see the trends going on this week, but their commitment is to do what it takes to make it safe, and we’re going to talk about that with the best data that we have by early next week. I do want to say he reached out to us, not the other way around. We would’ve reached out at the right time, but that was them being proactive.”
Churchill Downs announced a plan to run the Derby with fans back on June 25. At the time, the coronavirus in Kentucky appeared to be on the decline – and September 5, the date for the rescheduled race, looked to be a long way off.
Now with the Derby a month away, Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with an elevated 7-day positivity rate, and a major large-crowd sports event to the north having given up hope of having fans.
Beshear said the sheer size of Churchill Downs should allow for some spectators in the facility, but acknowledged that the coronavirus landscape since late June has not changed for the better.
“If it were today, I would want to see the crowd thinned out, and I would want to see more enforcement,” Beshear said. “… If it were today, we’d want to see some changes, and I think Churchill Downs would too. What we do want to see is where we are a week from now. But do I believe that if done right there can be some fans, then yes. I do believe there can be some. And the level would really depend on where we are with the virus and then the plan. But it’s a huge complex to spread them out. … We’ll look at capacity changes, probably number of people and where they are. And I think those are things Churchill is ready to talk about, when and if we get to that point.”
