LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of the (few) regrettable things about the season that coach Jeff Walz and his Louisville women’s basketball team are having is that more people aren’t getting to see it in person.
Tonight’s 7 o'clock game between his No. 1-ranked Cardinals (16-0, 9-0) and No. 2 North Carolina State (11-1, 6-1) is a case in point. The game easily would’ve drawn 16,000-plus to the KFC Yum! Center. As it is, Louisville will have to settle for the 3,000 or so that are allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.
Regardless, the game’s significance between the lines is magnitude enough for the Cardinals.
While they are ranked No. 1 nationally, there are those who note that they lack a “signature” win. They’ve beaten ranked teams, but a COVID cancellation of a scheduled matchup with Connecticut and the one-year loss of Kentucky has cost them a couple of high-profile games. They come into tonight’s game ranked No. 6 in the NCAA’s Net Rankings.
So N.C. State (No. 11 in the NET) represents a big opportunity for the Cardinals, and not just because it’s part of ESPN’s Big Monday lineup (airing on ESPN2).
The Wolfpack ended a 21-day COVID layoff by playing a tough Virginia Tech team twice last week, losing the second of those matchups in overtime. By gametime Monday, N.C. State may have lost its No. 2 ranking, but not the respect of Walz and the Cardinals. It played those games against Virginia Tech without its best player, Elissa Cunane, a 6-5 junior center who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Walz expects her to return from the COVID return to play protocol for Monday’s game.
N.C. State stamped its credentials with a 54-46 victory over then-No. 1 South Carolina back on Dec. 3. This will be the fourth straight meeting between the teams with both ranked in the national Top 10.
“We know with Cunane back, they’re a different ballclub,” Walz said. “I would hope, to be honest, if I were a voter, I’d keep them at No. 2, knowing that they just played without their leading scorer, leading post presence. . . . Our ability to guard one-on-one on the perimeter is going to be really, really important, because N.C. state does a really good job spreading the floor. They like to go 4-out, 1-in, and then rip it and drive. And I’m sure Cunane will be back on Monday, and we’ll have our hands full with her. . . . We will prep for her to be on the court.”
Louisville has struggled at time to contain drives to the basket, and has experienced some foul trouble because of it.
On the flip side, Louisville’s ability to put multiple 3-point shooters on the court (the Cardinals have shot 42.1% from beyond the arc in the past 6 games) could be a problem for N.C. State, whose 3-point defense ranks ninth in the ACC.
In an expected close game, Louisville's National Player of the Year candidate, the ACC's top scorer and last week's USBWA player of the week Dana Evans becomes a player to watch in crunch time. She scored the Cards' final 12 points and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter in last week's win over Miami. She scored 10 of the team's final 16 points, including the game-winning shot, in a come-from-behind win at Wake Forest. And she scored 4 of the Cards' last 6, including a go-ahead basket with 23 seconds left, with a game-sealing steal, in a win at Virginia Tech.
The teams are 1-2 in scoring and field goal percentage in the ACC.
“They’re really talented, really deep at every position,” Louisville junior guard Kianna Smith said. “Honestly, we’re really excited for the matchup. After losing, we expect them to be really amped up and prepared. Definitely there’s extra emotion. We’re obviously very excited for a game on ESPN’s Big Monday against a talented team. But we’ll prepare for it like every other game, with maybe a little extra emotion there.”
