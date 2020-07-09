LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Ten Conference will play no non-conference football games in 2020, the league announced Thursday. It is the first Power 5 college football conference to alter its schedule in the wake of continued COVID-19 concerns.
Each Big Ten team had three non-conference games. Indiana was scheduled to play WKU, Ball State and Connecticut in September.
In a statement, the league said: "If the Conference is able to participate in fall sports ... based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."
Demonstrating the downstream impact of the move, WKU now has a vacancy in its football schedule and faces the potential loss of the $1 million guarantee from the game. There is, however, a $750,000 forfeiture fee, but it's unknown how this case applies to that clause of the contract.
The Big Ten season was set to kick off with Florida Atlantic visiting Minnesota on Sept. 3. Indiana is scheduled to open its season against Wisconsin a day later then would not play again until a home game against Maryland more than a month later, on Oct. 10, though that game is likely to be moved.
“Throughout this process the health and safety of our students, coaches, staff and fans has been our number one priority, and I want to thank Commissioner Warren for his leadership as we navigate these unprecedented and challenging times," said Scott Dolson, athletic director at IU. "I also appreciate the tremendous support and patience that our fans continue to display as we map out the best path to be able to move forward safely. Along with my fellow Big Ten athletic directors, we know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”
In addition, the conference announced that workouts will remain voluntary at the moment, and that any athlete who decides not to participate at any point this season will continue to have his or her scholarship honored and will remain in good standing with his or her team.
Today's decision was made after deliberations by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
More information on this plan will be released as it is made available.
