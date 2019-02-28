CRAWFORD | Boston College lets Louisville have it, then Cards' coach does, too
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Paging Dr. Phil. Or Dr. Oz. Any ideas Dr. Bendapudi? The University of Louisville basketball team has hit a mental block. And Wednesday night’s 66-59 loss at Boston College clearly demonstrated that it has yet to break through.
And if the Cardinals thought the game was tough, it may have been nothing compared to the postgame locker room, judging from Chris Mack’s comments to Bob Valvano on his Learfield Sports IMG Radio postgame show.
Mack told Valvano he was getting the “G-Rated” version of what he said to his players. Might well be the PG—version.
For the fourth straight game Louisville failed to break 35.9 percent from the field. But Mack’s consternation came from players letting their offensive struggles seep into their defensive effort, and their mentality when a winnable game was in the balance late.
“We can’t play defense for 40 minutes,” Mack said. “We let offensive struggles affect our mentality, and I don’t mean just as a team, but individuals put their head down, feel sorry for themselves, it’s reflective of our defensive effort. We start scoring a couple of baskets and then give them license, ‘Now you can score a couple of baskets,’ instead of clamping down. Sickening.”
Louisville entered the game a 5-point favorite. Boston College came in with just four ACC wins, losses in six of its past eight games and, like Louisville, a two-game losing streak. At No. 108 in the Ken Pomeroy efficiency ratings, they are the lowest-ranked team to beat a Louisville team since No. 126 Providence on Jan. 10, 2012.
They played the game in a library on the Chestnut Hill campus. No, it only seemed like it. The sparse attendance didn’t help bring much energy to the proceedings, but Mack wanted to see his team bring its own energy.
Instead, the Cards missed shots, labored again on offense in the first half, and struggled to a 23-22 halftime lead.
But Boston College junior guard Ky Bowman began to heat up after halftime, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He scored 10 points in the final 2 ½ minutes. The game was tied at 51 with 3 ½ minutes to play, when BC scored eight straight to take control.
“We played soft down the stretch,” Mack said. “Guys are scared. Guys turn the ball over. The moment’s too big for them. Really, really fragile group. Just awareness, scared, no swagger, no toughness down the stretch when it’s a one-possession game with four or five minutes left, winning players, winning plays are made in that time. And we don’t have any right now. . . . I’m giving you the G-rating.”
Louisville got a career-high 22 points from Steven Enoch and 13 points and 12 rebounds from Jordan Nwora, but they missed enough good looks to easily win the game, and played like a team with little confidence and less energy.
With two games remaining, the Cardinals are in danger of playing themselves onto the NCAA Tournament bubble if they don’t awaken soon. They return home for a. matchup against a struggling Notre Dame team on Sunday at 1:30 in their home finale.
But judging from Mack’s tenor in his postgame interview, it’ll be a long flight back.
