LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Breeders’ Cup board of directors on Thursday voted unanimously to keep its signature two-day horse racing event at Santa Anita Park despite controversy over equine fatalities at the facility this year.
The Arcadia, Calif., track has seen 30 horse deaths during racing and training since the beginning of its meet on December 26, and drawn criticism from animal rights groups as well as its own state racing board and government officials. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office also has opened an investigation into the deaths.
On Thursday, the Breeders' Cup board discussed whether to move the event to Churchill Downs or elsewhere, though that choice might also have been a difficult sell given that Churchill averaged more fatalities per 1,000 starts (2.73) than Santa Anita (2.04). The board also likely was swayed by recent safety initiatives undertaken by the track's ownership.
“Foremost among the core values of the Breeders’ Cup are the safety and integrity of the competition and we hold ourselves, our host sites and our competitors, to the highest standards of both," Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders' Cup said in a statement. "It is clear that meaningful and effective reforms and best practices have been implemented in recent months at Santa Anita through the collective efforts of The Stronach Group, the Thoroughbred Owners of California, the California Thoroughbred Trainers, and the California Horse Racing Board. We fully embrace those reforms and will devote our time and energy in the coming months to further advance those efforts. We look forward to showing the world the best in Thoroughbred racing at one of its finest venues.”
The track was shut down for racing for nearly the entire month of March as officials investigated its racing surface and other safety issues. Speculation over why fatalities spiked has centered on an unusually rainy winter in California, but includes some scrutiny over the number of races and reported pressure from track management for trainers to enter horses.
In the wake of its shutdown, the Stronach Group, owner of Santa Anita, enacted measures aimed at providing more oversight of training and adopted a “zero tolerance” policy regarding race day medications.
Last week, the track banned Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer after a fourth horse of his had to be euthanized after a race at Santa Anita.
After the 30th fatality, the California horse racing board called for Santa Anita to shut down rather than risk further fatalities during the final week of its scheduled meet. The track refused.
Breeders Cup officials were faced with the knowledge that any incident during The Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2 or the training leading up to it would face enhanced scrutiny on and criticism of the sport.
At the same time, they were cognizant of the damaging effect that moving their event would have on one of the sport’s premier venues, and the message that would send.
In the end, they chose to stay the course and hope that reforms at the track will allow the event to go on without incident.
Officials at Churchill Downs, which played host to the event last year, said they were able to host the event again this year, if asked.
