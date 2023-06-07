LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The end of spring football, it turns out, was only the beginning for the Louisville football program. Since the end of spring ball, first-year Cardinals’ coach Jeff Brohm has added 12 players out of the transfer portal, while losing 8.
The result is a roster that is a good bit different from the one that went through workout at L&N Stadium in the spring.
“For sure, on paper, we've made a lot of strides," Brohm told reporters after an event honoring the Brohm family and its contributions to sports in the city at Louisville’s Frasier History Museum Tuesday night. "We've made some new additions that we think can help our football team, and be a big part of helping us find a way to win. You'll never know for sure until they get here, what exactly they can do and how they will fit in. But to this point, I think we have brought in some good young men that are good teammates, that are going to work hard, that are going to want to do their part to build this program."
Brohm and his staff have built a recruiting class in the classic 2023 fashion – through the portal. It’s 21 transfer additions form a class ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC (behind Florida State and Miami) in transfer rankings.
It's not just a reflection of the state of recruiting today, but in the need to win immediately.
“I feel like as a staff we've addressed as much as we can,” Brohm said. “We've been committed to trying to improve our team with the development of our guys here, and adding new pieces, figuring out ways to attract the top prospects to come and be committed to building this football team. . . . The goal is to win now.”
No position has been bolstered more than the quarterback spot. Brohm emerged from the spring with a clear No. 1 in Jack Plummer, who played for him at Purdue and came to Louisville after a season as a starter at Cal. Plummer came back for one reason – he believes in Brohm as a quarterback coach, and in his ability to get him to the NFL.
After spring ball, Brohm added another QB with experience in his system – Brady Allen, who played for him last season at Purdue.
“Jack Plummer gives us experience. He’s been in our offense, played a lot of football games,” Brohm said. “You can't undervalue that experience factor. He works hard. He's a really good kid. He's smart. I think he came in had a really good spring. We've got a couple of veteran backups on the team that were here last year that are really good kids. They work hard. We feel good about the progress they're making. And of course, there you've got to build that group up with the younger guys. Pierce Clarkson, of course, got hurt and missed some spring practice. We brought in Brady Allen, and some walk-ons. We’ve got to prepare for now. Then, of course, when this year is over there could be quite a few quarterbacks graduating or moving on, so we’ve got to make sure we’re preparing for the future, as well.”
Asked about the sheer number of players in Louisville’s quarterbacks room, Brohm said: “You want to make sure you have enough bullets in the holster.”
In other areas, the staff had to scramble. Particularly at tight end, Brohm noted the lack of seasoning.
“As we evaluate our team, the experience factor’s not there at tight end, which is a concern because experiences a lot more valuable than you think,” he said. “Do our guys work really hard? Are they getting better each and every day? Yes. Excited about the future? We are, but they haven't played a bunch. So, we have to take that into account, just like anytime you bring in young freshmen with their very first couple of games, you’re a little wary to throw them into the fire in situations really, really beyond their age because it's going to take a while to get adjusted. So, we’ve just got to make sure we put in the work in the summer and this fall and get our tight ends ready to play, I think we do that, then they can do a really good job,”
Brohm said it’s a similar situation at wideout, though there is more experience and depth at that position.
As for recruiting, it doesn’t end. Brhom said the roster is largely set, though he would rule out a few more additions.
“We’re pretty close,” Brohm said. “If one or two things pop here, it (additions) could easily happen. But at this point we feel good with who we have right now. And there are a few others that haven't arrived on campus yet that will be here.”
