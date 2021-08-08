CRAWFORD | Buildup to a blowout: Racing Louisville puts away Kansas City 3-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Halfway through its first season, everything is still new for Racing Louisville FC. New players keep working themselves in. New challenges present themselves. And new opportunities seem to pop up every week.
Heading into what most saw as a big opportunity against fellow expansion side Kansas City on Sunday, manager Christy Holly said he told his team how proud he was of its improvement during consecutive losses to Orlando, Washington and Seattle. Now, he said, he wanted them to push through to start earning some results from that improvement.
"We talked about instead of knocking on the door, just kick the door down at this point and go right on through and get what you deserve out of these games," Holly said.
On a steamy afternoon in Lynn Family Stadium, Racing Louisville did a bit of that, winning for the fourth time in its inaugural season and for the first time since June 26, using goals from Nadia Nadim and Cheyna Matthews – both of whom scored for the first time in Lavender -- to put away winless Kansas City 3-1 before a crowd of 5,843.
Racing improved to 4-0-1 in games in which it has scored at least one goal. With 14 points (off a 4-6-2 record) halfway through the season, Racing is well on its way to matching or bettering the most points ever for an NWSL expansion team, a mark set by Orlando with 19 points in 2016.
But don't expect Holly, or anyone else, to start watching the standings in the second half of the season. In fact, if you pressed him, he'd tell you the team didn't play as well Sunday over the full 90 minutes as it did in some of its losses over the past month.
"I'm not sure today was one of our better performances," Holly said. "But I think some of the execution in the vital moments was better and for that, we're very pleased."
A great line from the movie Bull Durham describes winning this way: "It's, like, better than losing." And a few goals can cover over some mistakes here or there pretty nicely.
Racing made one such mistake at the end of the first half, in stoppage time, after Ebony Salmon had taken a cross from Savannah McCaskill and needed just a single touch to guide home the game's opening goal in the 42nd minute. Having gotten the advantage, Racing gave it right back just before halftime, and the mood in the locker room wasn't a happy one.
"It wasn't the nicest locker room at halftime, I'll be honest with you, in the sense that it wasn't all rosy," Holly said. "I was not delighted with the performance. The players were not delighted with the performance. The game was 1-1. So that's testament to them attaching themselves to the process and staying ingrained in that process regardless of outcome."
In the second half, they wasted little time. McCaskill got her second assist of the game when she sent a cross into the box that Nadim headed home in the 55th minute. Shortly after coming off the bench late in the game, Matthews jumped in front of a pass to create a steal, shook the goalkeeper who came up to challenge in the box, and calmly walked the ball into the goal.
“Very proud of the girls,” Holly said. “Middle of the day kickoff, which makes it very difficult, but I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is going into the second half, there’s an opportunity for us to feel sorry for ourselves and fold. We just lost Gemma (Bonner) with stitches, we conceded a goal with the last kick of the first half, and for them to take it on board and respond the way they did is a testament to every single one in that locker room. They deserve so much credit for the way they approached it, managed it and overcame it.”
For Nadim, who has been extremely active in creating opportunities from the minute she stepped on the pitch for Racing Louisville, the goal was a good starting point.
For Matthews, who gave birth to her second child in December, it was cause for a massive celebration. Every Racing player on the pitch sprinted to hug her. She ran to the sideline to embrace the reserves. She hugged Holly. Her sons and in-laws were in the stands cheering.
"To be able to celebrate with all my teammates was very important for me," she said. "And it was my first goal back since having a baby, so that makes it special. Some people asked if I was even going to continue to play, but I never had a doubt in my mind. It was just really special, and I was going to soak it in for as long as I can."
Racing was outshot 14-12 and the only three shots it put on target, it made. It gave up 7 shots in each half, and needed some stellar work from goalkeeper Michelle Betos, who turned away four shots on frame in the final 20 minutes, including a pair of leaping efforts in stoppage time.
Holly also singled out the play of McCaskill, who served half of Racing Louisville's eight crosses and was the catalyst for two goals. "She's the heartbeat of the team, and she knows it," Holly said.
Holly said he's happy to see the team be able to celebrate after a victory, but that he won't change his improvement-based evaluation of his squad.
"We'll stay away from any outcome goals at this point," he said. "... We just need to make sure that every facet of the game is getting better. Whether that's our possession, our chance creation, limiting chances conceded at the other end, how we perform in transition on offense and defense, set pieces, if we continue to focus on those process goals, the outcome will take care of itself. That's on us as a staff, and these players, it's an absolute privilege to have players so bought in and so committed to taking information on board and applying it collectively as a team."
Nadim said she appreciates that attitude within her new team.
"I think this is a really talented group," Nadim said. "One thing that has stood out to me so far is the heart and the desire to work and to improve, which I appreciate. I don’t want to be a part of a team that’s filled with prima donnas and ones that expect world championships before the game is even played. I want to be on a team where you grind, you build and you get better. I love to be in this kind of environment because that’s how my mindset is. It’s a new team. It’s going to take time to be where we want to be and I think we’re on our way slowly. I think we’re starting to be more dominating in the game with the ball. Decision making is getting better and now we just have to start adding up the last 5-to-10% that I know we’re capable of and after that it’s going to be good.”
