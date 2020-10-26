LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Believe it at your own risk, but University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari said he didn’t watch Louisville coach Chris Mack’s sarcastic Twitter video saying Kentucky had backed out of dates for its annual rivalry meeting with Louisville before the Cards agreed to play on the originally scheduled date.
“Whatever is most convenient for Coach Cal, we’ll do it,” Mack said at the end of the video, with a pound of his desk.
To Cardinals’ fans everywhere.... pic.twitter.com/vBMgnduWaD— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) September 29, 2020
On Monday, the first time reporters had gotten to speak with Calipari since Mack’s video went viral late in September, Calipari was asked about it.
“Now, do you honestly think I watched that video? You guys know me. I didn’t,” he said. “Somebody told me about it. I can’t even remember who told me, but they said there’s a lot of whining on it. I don’t know.”
Calipari went on to say that the two coaches have talked since then and that the video never came up.
“Guys that take shots, when you shoot arrows at me, they go through bazooka holes,” Calipari said. “They barely touch skin. They may not touch skin. So, I don’t worry about all of that. The biggest thing for me, like way bigger, I’ve got a good team. I just want to play.”
That’s even more true since Kentucky got the good news that Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr and Rhode Island transfer Jacob Tobbin, have been granted immediate eligibility. Sarr had been working out with the Wildcats, and Calipari likes his skill level and demonstrated experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Calipari said he told his team, “'understand his last two ACC games he had 55 points and 20 rebounds.’ And I said, ‘Now, they weren’t great teams. You know they were Duke and Notre Dame.’ When I say that, I’m joking obviously. But he had 55 and 20. And I said, ‘When you’re competing against him, I’m not sure another guy in our gym could have had 55 and 20. So, you’re competing against a really good player, which tells me we’ve got some good guys.’”
As far as the Louisville rivalry, Calipari said he just wants to play the game, regardless of fan situation.
“We have to get this underway in a safe way. We’ve all got to mitigate,” he said. “We’ve all got to look after what we’re doing with our kids — wait a minute — and our staff and our managers because the virus is running us. We’re not running it. How do we mitigate all of this stuff? We’ve got to play. I’m saying, if we’ve got to play on I-95, I’m good. I’m playing.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.