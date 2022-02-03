LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last time Kim Björkegren headed onto a soccer pitch to run a training session, he was in Cyprus, and the weather was sweltering.
The new Racing Louisville FC coach welcomed the second edition of the NWSL club to its first training session on Tuesday to a chilly, damp morning. The weather was here, but the opportunity was beautiful for 28 players eager to start a new season.
"Amazing feeling to be back on the pitch," Björkegren said. "Haven't been on the pitch for a couple of months now. My last training I had was in, like, yeah, it was really hot in Cyprus. Now the weather's maybe not perfect, but still amazing to be back."
Only nine players were on the training pitch Tuesday who were there on Day 1 a year ago. One of them, CeCe Kizer, returns in the midfield as one of the established names on the roster. She said it's a different feel.
"Definitely a lot of new faces out here," she said. "I'd say the weather's pretty similar, very cold and rainy. But it's great to have, you know, new faces, in the staff and among the team. And I think we're just all really excited. And you know, there's always first day jitters. But everyone's just thrilled to be on the ball again and getting together and can't wait for the rest of the weekend and the rest of preseason. . . . it's really weird being told that I'm kind of one of the older players when you look at our roster, and this is only my fourth year in the league, but to be one of the older players, kind of puts a lot of pressure on your shoulders."
The faces aren't all that will be new. As Björkegren implements his style and evaluates the strengths of his roster, many more changes will be introduced over the next six weeks.
"There will be parts of the attack that we will change, the build ups, how we're going to defend, we more or less will kind of change, almost like everything, I will say," Björkegren said. "So we have a lot of work to do. But the potential is really high in the team. I'm sure we're going to see a team with a lot of energy, a team that always will do their best."
As to formation, Bjorkegren said he doesn't foresee changes in the back, but may tweak the midfield and forward spots.
"It's going to be four defenders," he said. "We will make some changes at the midfield but also in the front. I will say about the biggest difference will be the attitudes in the games. I want them to play with much more energy. I have watched like all the games from the previous season and there were too many games that were a little bit low energy. Many players that looked a little like, almost scared. I want them to enjoy the game, to take some chances."
Among the new faces are women's national team veteran Jess McDonald, who comes in as the NWSL all-time assists leader with 27 and its fourth-leading scorer with 54 goals. And the club adds No. 2 overall draft pick Jaelin Howell, a 2-time NCAA player of the year at Florida State, who comes into camp fresh off of training with the national team, as does teammate Emily Fox.
"The team has been so welcoming to all the new players, and the rookies, super grateful for that, and all the older players kind of taking us under the wing," she said. "And I think that's a huge part of it. And, you know, I think that's what's going to make us great, is all helping each other out. And, you know, knowing players coming in is a big part of that."
Racing Louisville opens play on Saturday, March 19, with group play in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.