CRAWFORD | Chattanooga spoils Bellarmine's Division I home debut with 3-point deluge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freedom Hall has always been a shooter’s arena. Players love the court, the rims, the backdrops. Maybe it was a little bit too much of a shooter’s arena for Bellarmine’s home debut in NCAA Division I.
Unbeaten Chattanooga came into Wednesday’s game averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game. Against Bellarmine, the Moccasins made 17. And that was that. Bellarmine couldn’t match Chattanooga’s perimeter output and despite keeping the game close could not overcome a 42-point deficit from beyond the arc in losing 77-68.
"You can’t win that game, when you get outscored 42 from the 3-point line," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. "... Our players in that locker room are not satisfied. That (Chattanooga) is a 4-0 team with wins against NKU and Tennessee, and our players have every belief that they belong. They believe we should’ve won the game. Give Chattanooga credit, but they believe we should have won."
The teams played the game’s first minutes with minimal stoppages, and the first TV timeout didn’t come until nearly six minutes had elapsed. When it did, Chattanooga already had made six shots from beyond the arc.
It was that kind of night. Bellarmine (1-2) played swarming help defense but seemed a step late in getting to shooters. There’s a reason for that. A year ago, in Division II, the Knights were closing out on the old 3-point line. The distance they’re having to go this year is greater. But it’s a distance they’re going to have to figure out a way to cover.
Bellarmine got 22 points from Pedro Bradshaw and 19 from Dylan Penn but couldn’t find a third double-figure scorer. That problem could be solved when captain C.J. Fleming returns to the team Thursday.
But beyond the game on the court, the night marked a milestone for the Bellarmine program, playing its first Division I game at home, in its new home.
Davenport sat alone in a section of the stands before the game, watching his team warm up. He walked down the same tunnel he walked down as an assistant to Denny Crum and Rick Pitino, the same tunnel he walked down to win a state championship as a high school coach. He waved at his granddaughter, Wren, and shared a fist bump with her before the game.
Nor did Bellarmine wilt under the kind of 3-point bombardment that would’ve left some teams demoralized and open to a much more lopsided defeat.
The arena, of course, seemed cavernous with only 2,700 fans allowed in and spacing around the court mandated. But it looked good. Bellarmine’s basketball court and banners fit right in. And technically, the game went smoothly.
"My emotions were amazing," Davenport said. "It was incredibly special and very gratifying how hard everybody worked to make it happen. This game, from an organizational standpoint to the play on the court, I’m proud of this basketball program and this university."
And, for Bellarmine, it was only a beginning.
The Knights hit the road for their next two games, at Morgan State on Sunday and at Miami of Ohio on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
