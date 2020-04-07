LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack spoke with the Louisville media on Tuesday about a variety of topics, including the transfer of Darius Perry, Malik Williams seeking input from the NBA's undergraduate advisory committee, and where things stand with recruit Jay Scrubb and the NBA Draft.
QUESTION: In previous seasons with personnel you've had, most of the time it's been two guards, two forwards, one center. But with the versatility of some of the guys you'll have on the roster next season do you foresee getting away from that traditional lineup a little bit more?
MACK: The question is a little confusing, because I think no matter who you put on the floor, at times people are going to pigeonhole kids as, 'OK, he's the guard, he's a forward, he's the center,' no matter if you put five guards out there. You say, 'OK, that guy's the undersized center.' Think about Virginia Tech. I think about it less as who plays what possession, but more so I look at the versatility that we're aiming to get throughout our lineup, various skill sets at different positions. So your team changes from year to year. I don't know if that answers your question completely. I don't look at it necessarily like we're traditional or non-traditional, we want guys that have great versatility and know how to play the game and are capable of helping us win.
Q: I was curious as to what your approach was to the unknown of this all, specifically related to June and July, if you are able to go out and see kids in person, and have recruiting events?
MACK: Yeah, great question. I think the future is a little bit cloudy for everybody. Really in every profession, ours is no different. Going on the immediate, April is usually a time for us to do home visits, to collect information on various AAU teams, which kids are playing for what teams and what events they'll be at. And then, this April we were supposed to have two live periods, one of which, I think an Adidas event, was going to be held in Louisville. So we were sort of excited about that, just to be able to see our city, and then they'd have the opportunity to walk themselves over or drive around campus, knowing that we couldn't host kids on unofficials during that time. But it would still show off our city and our program. So April is really what we're dealing with, and the immediacy, and not just recruiting but our own team and making sure our players are safe and that they've sort of created a routine that we helped them with back home. How it plays out in terms of summer recruiting in June with high school camps, July with AAU, really remains to be seen. And we're going to have to follow the guidelines of whatever happens with the NCAA. Do they extend more days in either one of those months. Do they move some evaluation days to August or September. I think right now the NCAA has probably bigger fish to fry. But everything's important, every sport is important, and once we understand what the calendar looks like we'll adjust. But in the meantime we're probably watching more film on our computer of high school kids than ever before. We're on the phone like mad men, our entire staff, and I'm sure we're no different from a lot of staffs around the country. Both with graduate transfers, traditional transfers and high school kids, so that's just sort of life as it is right now.
Q: Is bringing in a grad transfer guard officially a thing now? Is that a strategy that you enjoy or year to year has it just worked out that way?
MACK: Well we're going to address what we feel like we need every season. The one thing I would tell you is that in 2020, roster volatility is greater than it's ever been. You know, when I first got into this 20 years ago, you traditionally had your four classes, seniors graduated, incoming freshmen came in, you may have a kid here or there transfer. But with the advent of the graduate transfer rule. With kids opting to transfer more than ever before, as either underclassmen or graduates. With kids reclassifying, either up or down at the high school level. Your roster simply is a lot more volatile than it was years ago. Again, our job is to try to put the best team on the floor that we can. So, I don't think it's one size fits all. There may be some years where we may take, like we did this past year, a grad transfer. I would hope that we're not in that situation every year, but again our job is to put the best team on the floor that we can. When you have NBA defections, or your class is a little bit bigger one year to the next, maybe you have a transfer, maybe all that hits at once, you're going to have to address the roster as you see best.
Q: Do you think that you'll have Jay Scrubb next year, with him obviously applying for the NBA Draft, or do you approach it as a situation like you had with Jordan Nwora last season?
MACK: I approach those situations pretty similar. I think it's my job to collect as much information as I can for Jay, so that he and his dad and the people that care about him make the best decision they can. I'll be supportive of it either way. But you know it's very preliminary right now because they still haven't received the undergraduate advisory committee's feedback yet. When they get that, then they'll probably have a better feel for what their intentions are. You know the process is a lot different. I know there aren't going to be any workouts, whether they end up holding the combine simply for medical purposes, who knows? They'll probably do a lot of Skype interviews and FaceTime interviews with potential draftees, but you can't even do a workout in your own gym and send it to a team. They (the NBA) have to go on the film that they already have. So the ability to move up the board, or down the board, at least in my mind's eye, has been compromised by what we're all dealing with. So it answer your question, it really doesn't matter what I think is going to happen. But we'll be on top of it every step of the way with Jay and his family here over the next few weeks.
Q: How hard is it to get a handle on how your guys are working out? Can they get any shots up? What do you want them to emphasize during this period?
MACK: Right. So their ability to get better as players is, a lot of it, dependent on the resources they have available to them. I know coach Koettler has worked hand-in-hand with our guys to try to keep them in the best possible shape while they're at home. There are certain rules that the NCAA has mandated across the country, probably more so with liability than anything, which is a little disappointing, because our guys and probably guys all around the country are used to having a little bit more of a routine, especially when you've been a few weeks removed from your season. But be that as it may, we'll follow the rules. Our guys are doing a really good job with what they've been given. The basketball part, getting in the gym, getting shots up, I would tell you that out of the 11 guys that we are going to have, I would tell you that maybe four of them have access to an indoor gym, and the other 6 or 7 are lucky if they can find an outdoor hoop either in their driveway or down the street. Even some of those, it's been my talks with a lot of players and recruits, a lot of the outdoor hoops, the baskets have been taken down either by the city or county or you name it.
Q: Have you spoken to David Johnson or any of the other non-seniors about the NBA Draft about anything going on with that, and are you expecting anyone to declare?
MACK: Yeah, I've had conversations with each of the guys its relevant for on our team. We put feedback in to get feedback for Malik (Williams). You have to understand, you can do one of two things. You can put your name in the draft. Every year there's a process, workouts, getting feedback, going through individual workouts, getting advised at the Chicago combine if you're lucky enough or fortunate enough to be invited, and then again, making your decision based on that feedback. You can also just ask the undergraduate advisory committee for feedback without putting your name in. So that's what Malik has done. We're still waiting for that feedback. There won't be anybody else on our team that is going to put their name in, or won't be a part of our team next year.
Q: Just to clarify, that means that David Johnson is not going to pursue anything like that?
MACK: Correct.
Q: Have you talked to the seniors and Jordan about moving on and all that and the bad taste in your mouth about what happened?
MACK: Yeah, I talked to our seniors a little bit through this time. It's probably pointless to keep rehashing about how sad we all feel about not playing the tournament. They're big boys. They're mature enough to know that the whole world is in a tough situation with this pandemic. It doesn't make their pain any less, but at the same time there's no reason for us to continue having conversations about that. More of my conversations with our seniors whether it's phone, FaceTime or text, has just centered around two of them wanting go continue to play professionally, hiring agents, which again is awfully strange. Some of these guys can't even meet face-to-face with the agents. They have to do it by phone. They can't even have sit-downs like they traditionally do. Other than that, just seeing how they're doing in the everyday life that we're living here in April.
Q: What can you do as far as working out the schedule for next year. Where are you on that?
MACK: Well, I'll be honest, I think our schedule is pretty much completed. We're working out times and dates and just a couple of other things with the exempt event we're in. I don't know what I'm at liberty or not at liberty to say. But I'll leave that up to Kenny (Klein) as far as the scheduling. We're not making phone calls except for games in the future.
Q: Was there one of the freshmen that didn't get a lot of minutes this year that you thought started coming on at the end of the season?
MACK: I think that, obviously, Aidan (Igiehon) was hurt, the last four or five weeks of the season with his shoulder. I thought Josh Nickelberry and Quinn Slazinski really became much better players throughout the course of the season as our coaching staff developed them and watched them compete in practice every day. Josh had a little bit of a setback, twisting his ankle in practice, but then rejoined us for the last three weeks or so. But then I thought Quinn, who was behind guys like Jordan and Dwayne Sutton, really, really made great strides throughout the year and we're expecting better things from him in terms of production and playing. And then obviously I redshirted Jae'Lyn Withers. Jae'Lyn gained an awful lot of strength and weight in his freshman year. I think he has some ability that you can't teach with his timing and athleticism and length. Going into the season, we knew Jae'Lyn was a redshirt. So this will be an opportunity for him to make his mark and establish playing time next year.
Q: On Darius Perry, are you surprised he left, and how does that impact the coming season?
MACK: I can't say that I was surprised with Darius leaving. I think that Darius, No. 1, he's a great kid and guy that we really enjoyed having in the program. And despite, maybe, his personal frustration from time to time, he never let it affect our team. Never let it affect his teammates. And I couldn't have said that about Darius as a sophomore. I thought he was a lot more mature in his junior year. I think personally he may have been frustrated with his role, whether it was scoring or playing more or what have you. But, you know, he's a guy that I'm rooting for. I hope he has a great senior year and does exactly what he's hoping to do. He signed up for a pressing, running, open style that, again, I wouldn't call us Virginia, but we play a little bit more in the half court. I'm hoping he finds what he's looking for. There's no animosity on our end, or my end. He was a great teammate. But it didn't shock us, him leaving.
