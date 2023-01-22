LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No need for any deep analysis on this one. Don’t need a clipboard or any sideline experience to diagnose the main problem for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team in Sunday’s 63-51 loss to No. 20 North Carolina State before a crowd of 11,175 in the KFC Yum! Center.
Put simply, there wasn’t enough NIL money in all of college basketball to buy the Cardinals a fourth-quarter basket. They missed layups and three-pointers. They missed midrange jumpers, floaters and put-backs. They missed open shots and contested shots.
Down the stretch on Sunday, the Cardinals missed 16 straight shots. They went six minutes of game time without a field goal.
It's a testament to their improvement that they still were in the game after all that, against a nationally ranked opponent. With 1:35 left, they were down only 7. But they could get no closer, and that was no consolation to their coach, Jeff Walz.
Asked how he was going to deal with this performance, he said, “We’ll I’m going to start with about 3 vodka tonics and see how that shapes things up. And if that doesn’t work I’ll go to a double, and by the fourth or fifth it should be good. No, this is not one that you just put behind you. I told them, everyone needs to look at this game, because N.C. State does a really good job defensively of playing personnel, and ask, ‘OK, how did they play me when I had open shots, and what shots do I have to make?’ I tell players all the time, a lot of them will get in the gym and work on what they're good at. And that's great. We just get better at what we're good at. But unfortunately, when you play some teams that are going to scout and play personnel, they're not going to let you have that. So now, what aren't you good at? And that's what they're going to make you do. And that's what you have to get better at. So as a team we'll sit there and pull some things out, break some things down today, because we did some good things. But you've got to be able to look at it and go, ‘OK, where could I have done better?’”
N.C. State grabbed a quick 10-2 lead, but Louisville weathered that behind the first-quarter scoring of CC Carr, who had 11 of the Cards’ 13 points in the period. U of L’s defense improved after N.C. State’s start, the Louisville took a 2-point lead to halftime.
Louisville led by 4 with 1:50 to play in the third quarter, when its string of misses began. N.C. State would outscore the Cards 15-1 over the next 6 minutes to put the game away.
It was this kind of game – Louisville grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, but had only 4 second-chance points. It held N.C. State without a made 3-pointer after halftime, and held its turnover total to 12.
Walz acknowledged that his team did some good thing, and repeated noted that “the effort was there.” But he added, “Would scoring 51 points in a game give you any comfort? It was a big game. Now am I going to be home and be like, ‘Oh my God what are we going to do offensively?’ No. We missed open shots. N.C. State did a nice job of guarding us. But the number of layups we missed that we usually make, the number of shots that just hung on the rim, they were devastating. . . . So, it’s not for lack of effort. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in the basket, and this was one of those days.”
After hitting 4 of 6 in the first quarter, Carr made just 2 8 the rest of the game. Hailey Van Lith, who hadn’t scored fewer than 18 points in any ACC game, made just 4 of 20 shots, and wound up with 11. Morgan Jones went 5-12. Olivia Cochran was 0-4.
The Cardinals made just 9 of 20 layups.
Now they hit the road for a pair of games – at Wake Forest on Thursday and at Syracuse next Sunday.
“We had good practices this week . . . and if we keep practicing well, we’ll be better,” Walz said. “And if we keep improving, we’ll win these games. But if we have bad practices, sure you might win some, but you’re never going to win good games. So I’m hoping we come back on Tuesday and have a really good day of practice. . . . And I should be recovered by then.”
