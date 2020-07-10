LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Ten Conference scuttled all of its out-of-conference football games on Thursday, and every indication is that other Power 5 leagues will soon follow suit.
But they are only buying time. At this point, they are hoping that COVID-19 numbers will subside during September, allowing them to play games in October and November. What basis they see for that possibility in data, I'm not sure.
Ideally, decisions by this point could be made based on what we know, based on verifiable progress achieved through measurable and widespread steps. Instead, we have made no progress. There have been few steps. So, conferences are making their decisions based on hope.
Good luck with that. There is nothing in the American response to this virus that suggests it will come under control. It might burn out at some point, but not because of our actions. In the absence of credible policy, all you can do is cancel, delay, cover up and hunker down.
Leadership can't even get on the same page. We'd rather fight each other than fight this virus and get on with life.
So the biggest spectator sport this fall will be a polarizing presidential election and the most hotly debated topic will not be which college football team is best but whether to wear a mask. (Hint: Wear one.)
Here's how the pivotal months of May and June went down: Health officials said that if Americans played it smart, wore masks, exercised good hygiene and practiced social distancing, a virus that appeared to be waning could be tamped down further and would be in full retreat heading into the second half of 2020.
Instead, the federal government began to ignore the virus. States opened up before they were ready. People, understandably tired of the restrictions, flooded out without taking heed of the virus still in our midst.
And the cases started to rise. And now, at decision time for college sports and school in the fall, those same states are scrambling to contain cases instead of moving forward with any kind of confidence. They are closing down the bars and beaches they opened and industries already on life support are soon to find themselves without a lifeline.
It has been absolute incompetence, which frankly, marks most American efforts these days.
You want an immutable law that applies here: We reap what we sow. If we sow division and obstinance, confusion and denial, we reap chaos and confusion.
And that's what we're seeing in college sports. Without a uniform approach, schools have returned gradually to practice fields with varying practices and results. Some schools didn't return at all. States, without a fundamental unified approach, are in widely varying situations, some without any concerns at all, some with little way forward visible in the short term.
Professional sports didn't really help matters. They flocked to Florida amid its depiction of itself as a virus-free Shangri La. Now it is vying for the role of epicenter of a continuing epidemic.
(Junk media, by the way, is rife with stories about the Centers for Disease Control "about to be ready" to downgrade the virus' "epidemic" status. I reached out to the CDC. I got an answer that merely referred me to the original document used by those media sites. There is no "about to." The virus currently remains at the organization's "epidemic threshold." And with deaths increasing this week, it will stay there. No official at the organization has talked about the CDC doing anything with regard to "status." The junk sites quote no sources. They are just another effort to minimize what is happening. Meanwhile, the CDC is clearly stating that the actual death rate likely is higher than it is reporting, given that there is a lag time between documentation and reporting.)
Down in Florida, pro leagues are hoping to give it a go. The NBA is in a bubble. MLS is preparing to kick off its "MLS is Back" tournament, though two teams have already dropped out because of COVID-19 cases.
Major League Baseball will attempt a return in its regular cities. And that seems more sensible.
And closer to home, in Louisville, we will kick off everything, with a crowd of around 5,000 expected to watch a Louisville City Football Club match on Sunday in a brand-new stadium. It'll be an American test case in a state that has handled the virus well to this point, though cases have been rising this week. Masks at the game are mandatory -- though you can take them off to eat and drink.
These rises have come on cue. And we knew they would come. And we can handle them, if people will continue to take precautions. A great many will. A stubborn few won't. The hope is that it will be enough.
There is also hope in medical advances. We know more about treating the virus than we did three months ago, and have developed some drug treatments that have saved lives among the most serious cases, and hopefully will continue to do so.
So we keep buying time.
For college football, with no central leader or policy, the hope is that a month will be enough time to salvage some kind of season, to play conference games, with or without fans, to at least preserve the conference TV network revenue streams.
Let's hope it works. Otherwise our sport of choice will be politics, as we sit around arguing about masks instead of wearing them.
