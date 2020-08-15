LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cancellation of fall sports is being felt around the nation, but there's a special sting for Bellarmine University, which is set to begin its first season in the ASUN Conference.
The league on Friday, however, joined a growing number to cancel fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns. It hopes to put a schedule together in the spring, but has made no guarantees. No decision has been made yet on winter sports.
For Bellarmine, the first day of Division I membership was muted by coronavirus restrictions. Now the debut is delayed. But after the league's announcement on Friday, Bellarmine athletics director Scott Wiegandt said he expects coaches and players to maintain a positive outlook, and create positive results.
I spoke with him briefly by phone in between video calls.
"I have Zoom fatigue," he said. But he also said he's been impressed with the way coaches and players have responded to what likely is the most difficult challenge college sports have ever faced.
One thing Wiegandt has always been able to say to coaches and athletes at the school -- he has been in their shoes. Maybe not during a pandemic, but he has been there.
He earned a degree in Biology and was an All-American as a senior pitcher for the Knights, was drafted in 1989 by the Philadelphia Phillies and went on to play professional baseball for a decade, half of them at the Triple-A level. He posted a 2.97 career ERA in more than 400 appearances.
With pro baseball behind him, he was a teacher and coach at Holy Cross High school, then returned to Bellarmine to coach baseball and earn his master's. He coached for four seasons, then moved to administrative duties, spending two years as assistant AD before taking his current role in 2006.
Now, he finds himself drawing on all that experience as he works to navigate a department through an anticipated transition in the midst of an unprecedented time.
The following is a transcript of our short conversation, before Weigandt returned to his Zoom marathon:
Q: These cancellations are obviously disappointing for everybody, no matter what the situation, but for Bellarmine in particular, with this being such an anticipated season and the first in Division I, what are the emotions like for you going through this?
WIEGANDT: Obviously it's disappointing. As we ramped things up and were so excited for the possibility of our first Division I competition and seasons, it's disappointing. My heart goes out to our coaches and student-athletes. On our back-to-school meetings, what I have relayed to them is that I can't wait to see them, and to see them compete. It's just hard all the way around. The work that our coaches did in preparation for this, it's just delayed. And I felt for them as well, because we're all competitive, or we wouldn't be in this industry.
Q: We all saw stuff coming. Maybe not a swift cancellation like this two or three weeks ago, but we certainly could by last weekend. It's still surreal to think about not having any college sports in the fall. What have you said to your coaches and what was their reaction?
WIEGANDT: I think our coaches, as you said, everybody could perceive this coming, but the reality of it happening is where the fallout is, and how we deal with it. But we're in the business of educating young people, and all of our coaches will have a responsible approach to our student-athletes. They're going to go to class and do what's expected of them for practice and fundamental skill development. We'll do our best to take care of these young people and our coaches, and hope this situation improves. I don't think this was really coming out of left field.
Q: Do you have any idea of the financial impact this might have? This was all so new, first year in the ASUN, I don't know how accurate a picture you might've had anyway, but do you have any idea how this will impact you?
WIEGANDT: Honestly, Eric, things are so fluid. We may have a bitter picture painted for it when we get to experience whatever a year looks like. A truncated situation, or whatever is entertained in the spring and what we support going forward, I don't think we have a clear picture it's so fluid.
Q: And literally, every time you deal with one issue, another crops up.
WIEGANDT: Your point, exactly, is 100 percent valid, as this pandemic continues to spread and grow. You make weekly decisions. Then weekly decisions turn into every other day, and then they turn into every day. And, you know, nobody knows. What we believed in the morning could change in the afternoon. The two words I've used the most, are that we have to be flexible, we have to be nimble. It's so much like my career in the minor league. We used the words adapt and overcome.
Q: You have to do that. And for Bellarmine, this was going to be a year for that anyway, for you more than most. I know this season was supposed to be a year for celebration and a lot of marketing and new visibility for your program, but here we are now. Do you still look forward to that day as a celebration?
WIEGANDT: We have so much to celebrate here. We have our own niche and style, and it's about the people that we get to work with, the student-athletes, the coaches, the staff, the faculty, university leadership. It's a special place. The unique thing for me to come here, as a Division II player out of high school, then play, and then get to coach, be an assistant AD and then the AD at a pretty good Division II place and then transition to Division I, and I haven't really left the city of Louisville. I get goosebumps saying it. I'm excited for our future. And I'm more excited now than I've ever been.
Q: For the athletes, many of them aren't looking to turn pro, these seasons are their shot. How important is it to try to help them create something memorable whatever happens?
WIEGANDT: I believe they will. I'm amazed by the talents when you walk across campus and see the young people, the conversations you have. This is a special group.
