CRAWFORD | Covering a decade: My most memorable moments -- 2010-2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As we near the end of the 2010s, the decade "list" stories will begin rolling out. We're no different here. Rick Bozich and I have been talking about biggest stories of the decade, people of the decade, all-decade teams for the local programs and some other things that we'll be rolling out in the coming weeks.
But I like to deal in moments. What were the moments on the job that have stuck with me, and why? I like to look back on these things. The ones that are strongest in my memory had elements that went beyond sports, that had some application to life, or emotion, for better or worse.
There are certainly other memorable stories. Covering American Pharoah's Triple Crown run. Covering Kentucky's national championship in 2012, including a Final Four meeting with Louisville. Covering Bellarmine's national championship in 2011.
But I want to share these. Note that it's a personal list. Some of the stories here will be on our other lists of biggest stories. Some won't make that. All, however, carry lasting memories for me, as we turn the page on a decade.
5. LOUISVILLE WINS 2013 TITLE.
This entire run is something I won't forget. From encountering Bill Clinton at Madison Square Garden at the Big East Tournament to WDRB's Steve Andress deciding to grab the nets that the basketball team didn't cut down.
This run included Kevin Ware's gruesome injury in the regional final in Indianapolis, and I don't know that I'd ever seen a story take off the way his did. The national morning shows descended on the Louisville basketball complex. He heard from the President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. He did David Letterman's Top 10.
For the team, there was still work to do, and the Cardinals did it, without playing their best at the Final Four. I had written a lot about those guys individually. Almost every one of them had a compelling story. At the same time, Andress and I were driving back and forth from Atlanta to New Orleans, because Louisville's women were in a Final Four at the same time, and played in a title game within 24 hours of the men winning their title.
I watched the 2013 title game on TV in a press room that seemed a mile away from the arena. I managed (with some difficulty) to squeeze my way in for the postgame, and that was the scene I wrote, as I tried to wrap up the moment.
One Shining Moment. Many little moments. Having beaten Michigan 82-76 for the school's third NCAA Championship, the University of Louisville basketball team looks up as the first strains of “One Shining Moment" begin in the Georgia Dome . . .
U of L coach Rick Pitino's family seems to materialize from everywhere, his wife Joanne hugs him from behind and they watch, magnified on the big screens, a similar embrace from Chane Behanan of Pitino at the end of the Duke victory, the smile on Pitino's face widening as the frame slows, Russ Smith closing to join in.
Kevin Ware, on crutches, with tears he cannot contain, wears a net around his neck he had cut when the rim was lowered to him. Pitino's voice reverberates as it plays over the music when showing the aftermath of Ware's broken leg against Duke, echoing through the dome Ware's words, "Just win the game." And the tears come again for Ware, dripping down his cheek onto the confetti and streamers that cover the court he wanted so badly to play on. In the video's final image, Ware's picture is shown, cutting down the net draped around his neck.
Also around Ware's neck, the arm of Chane Behanan. It has been a quiet season for Behanan. But he made noise at the finish. Before the game, he told everyone who would listen that he was coming to play. He shook hands with Pitino and said, "Don't worry." He told Peyton Siva, "Go ahead and thank me." Translation: He was about to deliver. He did deliver: 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Luke Hancock watches almost bemused. His eyes move to teammates, and over to his ill father, a few rows back.
“You do something like this," Hancock says later, "and it's funny. You look around and you're happy for everyone you see."
4. LOUISVILLE LOSES 2013 TITLE
For its sheer unprecedented nature, magnitude, and impact on the community, I won't forget the day Louisville took the banners down.
Some Louisville fans haven't forgiven the school for complying with the that NCAA ruling, but what the school did was send the message that I thought was a clear one -- if you want to play within the NCAA's system, you abide by its rules, and its rulings.
And the program, in the sordid case of Andre McGee and Katina Powell and strippers and prostitutes for recruits, had not. End of story.
Still, it was a sad day for the city and university. And the sad sticks with you as much as the happy, sometimes.
I remember trying to decide what to write on that day being a difficult challenge. I decided to write what I thought would best help people to move on -- though I know even today, many still have not.
I told the story of Ralph Beard, who grew up in Louisville, and lost nearly everything when he was implicated in a college basketball point-shaving scandal. I told of how he struggled, before putting his life back together. As an older man, he was always the classiest guy in the room. He never stopped hurting over what happened. He did heal.
He was the model I used in my story.
What this university, and its fans, and its athletics program should keep in mind, even in the midst of the shadows of dealing with all this, is that while these kinds of things alter the memory and legacy of the university and the basketball program, they need not define it.
Time does heal these things -- but only if we make the best use of that time moving forward, only if at some point we turn loose of the bitterness and defensiveness and just accept things for what they were, and resolve to be better moving forward.
That's all anyone can do.
3. A CELEBRATION OF THE SCHIMMELS
From the arrival of Shoni Schimmel on the Louisville campus in 2010 to her departure in 2014, the Cardinals rarely played a road game. Native Americans turned out to cheer on Schimmel and the team at just about every stop.
It became a phenomenon. And when Louisville played Connecticut in 2014 at the KFC Yum! Center, it culminated in 22,000-plus fans in the building to watch a women's basketball game. But it wasn't just any crowd. There were Native American people who rode in buses from Alaska to be at the game. They came from Washington State, and 35 other states, to watch Shoni and her younger sister, Jude, who had become heroes as the first players to transition from "Rez Ball" to NCAA Division I college basketball.
I bumped into five-term Louisville mayor Jerry Abramson recently when we both were on jury duty After he finished his time as Kentucky Lieutenant Governor, he went to work for President Obama in the West Wing. One day it fell to him to host a group of Native American people at the White House. He noted, "I wasn't anybody to them. Just some guy. Then I mentioned that I was from Louisville, and knew the Schimmels, and I was instantly a celebrity."
That night, the outpouring of spirit and emotion was difficult to describe, but I tried. The postgame autograph line wrapped all the way around one side of the arena. HBO had a crew on hand. It was, in my memory, one of the two most remarkable gatherings of people in this city during the entire decade.
I wrote this in my story:
We've grown used to groups of Native Americans coming to Louisville from all over the Midwest, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, cheering for the Schimmels, who grew up in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Mission, Oregon. Monday night, they came from everywhere. A boy sitting next to me held up his sign, "Ft. Belknap Montana loves the Schimmels!" That's more than 1,500 miles from Louisville.
The U of L ticket office said they came from 36 states. And Canada. Might have been more. Mississippi Choctaws and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewas and the Ho-Chunk Nation from Wisconsin. They brought babies wrapped in blankets. There were old fans, standing in the line with canes and walking sticks.
This is the story. I only wish I had a better score sheet.
2. LAMAR JACKSON WINS THE HEISMAN
Lamar Jackson is the most memorable athlete I covered during the decade, and his winning of the Heisman trophy was perhaps the most unlikely story I've covered -- in any decade.
Almost nobody wanted to give Jackson the chance to play quarterback in college. And he has become, quite simply, the most exciting football player any of us has ever watched.
When you cover a Heisman ceremony, they lock you in a hotel ballroom while the awards presentation happens across the street. I knew by the time I got to New York that Jackson was going to win the award. It was just a feeling. I wrote about his experiences in the city. And on the night he won, capturing the emotion was easy. I doubt I'll ever cover a local athlete doing something quite like that again. But I won't forget the experience. Back in Louisville, buildings were being lit up in red in his honor
I began my story that night this way:
NEW YORK -- The dream was born as dreams sometimes are in these modern times -- in front of a video screen, with a controller in his hand. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson said the thought of winning the Heisman Trophy first came to him in middle school, when he was playing EA Sports' NCAA Football games in his room. When he was able to win the Heisman Trophy with a quarterback on his screen, it started Jackson thinking what it would be like to win it in person.
Maybe, then, there could have been no more appropriate place for that dream to come true than the PlayStation Theater in Midtown Manhattan Saturday night. Jackson became the 80th winner of the most famous award in all of college sports, besting four other finalists after being an overwhelming favorite for most of the season.
1. MUHAMMAD ALI'S FUNERAL
Rick Bozich and I were in danger of being locked out. With so many dignitaries in the KFC Yum! Center, security was pretty tight. I remember running into a bunch of police officers and looking into the group to see what was going on. They were taking pictures with actor Will Smith. But we made it in, and it capped a week neither of us will ever forget.
That week was surreal in Louisville. It was an event we always knew would be coming, someday. But when someday arrived, it captivated the world. And I do mean world. As I walked downtown to the memorial service, I passed compounds for the Today Show and the BBC.
Ali's procession through the city was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Louisville. I wanted to capture that, so I wrote:
Louisville, that's never going to happen again. Not what I saw on the streets of my hometown Friday. Not the people lining them for 20 miles. Not children running alongside a hearse, throwing jabs into the air. Not grown men trotting to kiss the roof. Not flowers covering the windshield.
Not chants ringing out in celebration. Not cars screeching to a halt on the interstate, watching a processional pass on the other side. Not the hands, thousands of them, touching the cars, reaching into the windows. Not rose petals at the cemetery entrance.
Only once are we appointed to see such a thing. And even if we live long enough, you're only given so many people like Muhammad Ali. And even if a man is great enough, even if he can lay claim to being the Greatest, none is likely to touch as many people, personally, as this one.
“Only once in a thousand years or so do we get to hear a Mozart or see a Picasso or read a Shakespeare," Billy Crystal said, talking about his friend Ali in a Memorial Service in front of 20,000 people at the KFC Yum! Center.
Remember all this, Louisville. Once in a thousand years. We have seen nothing like this. We will see nothing like this again.
A PERSONAL REMEMBRANCE
On June 2, 2012, I left my job as a Courier-Journal columnist to do something several people told me was a mistake -- to come to work for a television station. It wasn't a mistake. In fact, other sportswriters have replicated the move Rick Bozich and I made in the years since.
That move would, in a way, reshape my work and define it moving forward. And at no point did I ever feel like I'd made a mistake. The media business has changed, for good and bad, over the past decade, but WDRB has remained a constant innovator, and has continued to expand and succeed.
For all that, I'm grateful to so many people. It's funny, I left the only job I ever really wanted. And in the end, I found a better one. Thanks to all who have followed and read and watched. You're appreciated more than you know. On my first day at WDRB, I wrote this, and it still rings true.
I loved being in the newspaper. I did not love the newspaper business. Sportswriters get front-row seats. But the shrinking of a newspaper I grew up with and loved was not something I cared to watch from the inside any longer.
There were too many meetings run by executives in McLean, Va., too many "news" initiatives dictated from afar that detracted from news needs on the ground here. And in the end, there were too few of my colleagues left in the building, too many gifted people with productive years left being spun back into the community instead of staying where they belonged, inside that building to cover it.
It wasn't the fault of local editors and publishers. They could no more stop the slide than they could stop severe storms. If left to call the shots on their own, I have no doubt that a different course would have been set for the newspaper long ago, and its status today would have been far different. But no one in Louisville, ultimately, is calling the shots for Louisville's paper.
In fact, no one in Louisville, largely, is calling the shots for any mainstream daily news operation -- except for one.
The one I began work for today.
All of the stories referenced in this article may be seen in their entirety here.
