CRAWFORD | Cunningham on his time at Louisville: 'It was the best year of my life'

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WDRB) – Christen Cunningham took it harder than the others, it seemed. The graduate transfer from Georgetown, Ky., who grabbed his one-time shot at big-time basketball by transferring to Louisville immediately slumped down as the final seconds ticked off Louisville's 86-76 NCAA Tournament loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
He bent down, elbows on thighs. Darius Perry approached him and immediately bent down and put an arm around him. Then Jordan Nwora. Steven Enoch approached. They lifted Cunningham up and grabbed him in a group hug.
It's always hard for seniors. But by the time Cunningham had returned to the locker room, he was the same, composed veteran he always has been after games.
Nobody thought he was going to be a difference maker for Louisville. When Chris Mack took him to media day, one national writer told me, "Louisville might be in trouble." He was a good scorer at Samford but this was the Atlantic Coast Conference.
All Cunningham did was lead Louisville to a sixth-place finish and back to the NCAA Tournament. Neither would have happened without him. He left everything on the court in his last game, scoring 22 points and going 13 of 13 from the free-throw line. He dished out four assists and had only one turnover in 39 minutes.
After the game, he said coming to Louisville was the best thing that ever happened to him, and Cunningham deserved some good things to happen.
"This was the greatest year of my life," Cunningham said. "It was a completely different level of basketball I got to play at. I got a chance to play for one of the best coaches out there. I can't say more about how much Coach Mack trusted me, giving me the keys to this team and this program. It's not often that happens with a grad transfer and a program like Louisville. It was a great year for me. I certainly could have played better, but I could have played worse."
A lot of kids guys play their whole careers not knowing how they'd have done at the highest level. For Cunningham, this season was a gift, and in some ways, life-changing.
"It means everything," Cunningham said. "It was a dream come true. . . . God gave me this opportunity, and Chris Mack. . . . I couldn't have written a better story, except maybe a little different ending."
Next up, Cunningham says he'll pursue professional basketball at some level. He'll meet with his family and his coaches. Cunningham's father, Shirley, was a high-profile attorney in Kentucky, an active philanthropist in and around Lexington and a community leader. He was convicted of taking large millions of dollars that should have gone to clients in a high-profile fen-phen drug settlement and sentenced to decades in federal prison in 2009. He didn't wish to distract from his son's accomplishments and has declined interview requests, but has great reason to be proud of the son who wore No. 1 this season "for his dad," according to the Louisville media guide.
"I'll just get with them and figure out the best spot," Cunningham said.
The graduate transfer was a go-to player for interviews as well as at the end of the shot clock. He was the extension of Mack on the court. He wasn't sure how long it would take his teammates to look back and realized what they achieved for Louisville basketball this season, but he thinks they'll feel good about what they did.
"They should keep their head up and be proud of what we did," Cunningham said. "Certainly not satisfied. We could have gone a lot farther. But we could have fell a lot shorter. I hope they'll feel happy about what we were able to do, exceed expectations, but use it as motivation for next year."
They should do one more thing. They should thank Cunningham. Without him, there would have been no NCAA Tournament this season. No step forward. It was him, often through force of his own character and work ethic, who overachieved more than anyone on the team.
He was here for only one season, but ought to be remembered quite a while for that.
