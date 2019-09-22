TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WDRB) – On the last play of Saturday’s 35-24 loss to Florida State, Cardinals’ sophomore quarterback Malik Cunningham was sacked and got his foot pinned under a defender. He had to leave the field on a cart, and coach Scott Satterfield wasn’t sure of his status after the game.
“He tweaked the lower half of his leg, he’ll get evaluated and probably will get X-rayed before we leave,” Satterfeild said. “Not sure (if it was the same leg that caused him to miss time in the preseason), but it’s not the same kind of injury. A different injury.”
At about 11:30 on Saturday, Cunningham’s father, Michael Cunnigham, Tweeted that his son had suffered a sprained ankle, “but he will be back strong after the bye.”
Cunningham completed 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 285 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.
“We had a couple of drops early in the game but were catching them later on,” Satterfield said. “Bottom line is guys have to make plays. … We threw the ball a little bit better today. I thought we did some good things in the passing game. . . . I thought (Cunningham) had a really good quarter in the third and got us back into the game.”
