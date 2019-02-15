LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine University basketball team had just finished a week in which it lost as many games (3) as it did the entire season before. It saw its home-court winning streak snapped at 67. It fell into a first place tie in its NCAA region, the most important ranking for a Division II program.
Team captain and All-American Adam Eberhard has been slowed by a bad back. Team captain Daniel Ramser remains out with a knee injury. Senior starter Chivarsky Corbett showed up for Thursday night’s home game against Illinois-Springfield with a boot on his left foot, and did not play.
For team that ran full-throttle to an 18-0 start and the No. 1 national ranking before the injuries hit, it was a sobering week.
There were some furrowed brows in Knights Hall Thursday. But Knights coach Scott Davenport tried to view the recent developments with some perspective after his team’s 73-65 win over Illinois-Springfield.
“It’s tough,” Davenport said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a team that’s trying any harder. When you play 18 games, you get into a rhythm, you get into a substitution pattern, you get into a flow. And when over the course of three games, you lose three senior starter, that flow gets disrupted. And it’s not going to just come back in one day, two days, one game. Believe me, nobody will work harder at it than those kids.”
Here’s the thing. A collection of five talented individuals on the court will struggle because of an injury, because one of its pieces is missing.
But a team of players that relies so heavily on each other, that plays off each other, will suffer even more from the loss of an individual, to say nothing of three individuals. For a team that is more than the sum of its parts, the loss of a single part is magnified.
That’s just how it is, and how it has been.
“And when you lose a player in the first five games, it’s one thing,” Davenport said. “But once you’ve played as many games as we have, it’s difficult to adjust, and it’s taken us some time.”
The other adjustment comes in dealing with disappointment. Losing one game was cause for mourning at Bellarmine, particularly for a group that has been on a mission since losing at the regional level last season.
Losing three straight games can mess with a team’s psyche, and that’s what Davenport is trying to guard against.
“This team has been incredible,” Davenport said. “They came in here Sunday. They’re getting up extra shots. They’re doing everything you could want a team to do. We want to help them, and what’s great about that locker room is that everybody wants the same thing. . . . We’ve just got to work through it. And we will. I have full confidence in our guys. Again, nobody could love their team any more than I do.”
On Thursday night, no sight was more welcome than seeing Ben Weyer three-pointers find the mark. He’d struggled from long-range in recent games, but made 5 of 11 threes on his way to a career-high 23 points, and he matched Alex Cook with a team-best nine rebounds. Eberhard scored 17, and Cook had 13. Dylan Penn, a freshman from Evansville, played a season-high 23 minutes and finished with 12 points.
Bellarmine built a 15-point first-half lead and was up 37-24 at the half, but the Knights were outscored 21-3 from behind the three-point line in the second half and couldn’t extend their lead. They offset UIS’ perimeter advantage by doubling-up the points in the paint, 28-14.
“You have to defend them one on one, then you have to defend the three-point line, then you have to rebound the ball," Davenport said. “At times, we were tremendous. In the first half they couldn't get a three. They were of two of seven. In the second half they shoot 23 threes and make seven of them. You have to play a complete game. But again, we're trying as hard as we can, and that's all you can ask for."
Corbett’s status is day-to-day. Ramser may take more time to return. And the Knights will press on. They welcome McKendree to Knights Hall on Saturday at 3:15.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.