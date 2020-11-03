CRAWFORD | Davenport wants Bellarmine to breathe new life into Freedom Hall, and the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We all have memories of Freedom Hall, but few of us have the treasure trove that Scott Davenport has amassed.
Picture Davenport, as a Louisville assistant basketball coach, running the corridors of the venerable old arena, alone. Hear his rhythmic footsteps slapping the concourse floors, through the lower level, around the corners, up the concrete ramp to the upper, then back down, past the Hall of Fame plaques, through the ubiquitous caramel corn scent.
"I put in a lot of miles in those hallways," Davenport said. "I used to run by those plaques. I think if you quizzed me, and asked, 'Where's Will Wofford's plaque?' I could probably tell you exactly."
I don't know if Davenport ever thought he'd be on one of those plaques. I know he never thought he'd walk down the tunnel of Freedom Hall as coach of his own Division I basketball team, playing at home.
So you can only imagine his excitement when Bellarmine, preparing to play its first season as an NCAA Division I member, announced that on Friday it will play its home games in Freedom Hall. He's been excited for two months, as the school worked out the details of a multi-year deal.
If you're from Louisville, you probably have plenty of Freedom Hall memories. Maybe they are from the University of Louisville's basketball seasons there, or the Kentucky Colonels, or Kentucky state tournaments, or University of Kentucky games against Notre Dame or Indiana.
Maybe you remember the six Final Fours, or Muhammad Ali's pro boxing debut, or Elvis Presley's final concert tour, or any number of big events. Maybe you heard Ronald Reagan speak there, or Donald Trump. Or, maybe you graduated from college or even high school there, or heard the Rev. Billy Graham speak there.
Davenport is no different. He grew up just a few miles from the arena, down Central Avenue, and by his own calculation is the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Famer on those plaques who was born closest to the actual arena. His Freedom Hall history began at age 9, when the father of his best friend was in charge of supplying the concession stands with ice. He got to go and help -- if he had his homework done -- getting to the arena well before the games and staying until well after.
"I stayed in there, and I can remember taking disposed cups and making a ball out of them and going out on the court and shooting in Freedom Hall, with a balled-up paper cup, at the rims," he said. "I still have Butch Beard and Wes Unseld's autograph on a program."
For him, running onto that court was like setting foot on a fairway at August National, or stepping out to see the expanse of the Grand Canyon.
"For me, there could have been nothing better than that, no more magical place," he said. "Where did my passion for basketball come from? Probably from going in places like Freedom Hall when I was 9 years old. I remember those days like they were yesterday."
He also remembers coaching Ballard to a state title there.
"The KHSAA provides lodging even though the game is in your city," Davenport said. "We stayed at the Ramada Inn on Zorn Avenue, and took a school bus to the game. And we get up to Crittenden Drive that Saturday night, and at every entrance, every parking booth, there's a sign that says, 'Ball game sold out. Ball game sold out.'" And you're on a bus with young kids about to try to win a state championship in front of 19,000 plus. Those memories stay with you.
"So does it feel like home to me? Yes. You go through a lifetime … you can only imagine what it means emotionally to me."
And now, it will be home to his team. They will move into the old Louisville locker room. They will paint the court in their colors, hang their own banners in the rafters.
A couple of weeks back, Davenport took a couple of his players, Justin Betz and C.J. Fleming, to walk around Freedom Hall. And they walked past his Hall of Fame plaque, and they gave him the usual hard time, telling him there was no way he should've been All-District. But then Davenport shared how much the place meant to him, and about how his sons had written the bio for his plaque, about how he had watched Pitino pull on his sport coat or Crum slap the rolled-up program into his palm before heading down the ramp to the court, and they got quiet, and could tell what it meant to him.
"To me, to think that I'm going to walk down that ramp as a Division I head coach, where I walked down as Coach Crum's assistant, as Coach Pitino's assistant, you can imagine the emotions in that?" he said.
Reaction has already been more than he expected.
"It's been such a response," he said. "We've heard from people saying, 'My dad took me there and I can't wait to take my kids.' There's definitely a connection that people have to that place. Maybe it's the memories. . . . Or maybe it's just less commercial and less expensive and more do-able for people."
Either way, it's an interesting turn for Bellarmine. Davenport said it wouldn't have happened without the vision of trustee Mark Lynn, who sparked the idea when Davenport told him that they'd be limited to 300 people in Knights Hall because of COVID-19.
"He said, 'Why not Freedom Hall?' and then it consumed both of us," Davenport said. "I'd call him up, 'What do you got for me?' And he'd call me. But these young guys, and the game of basketball and this community deserve it. But I appreciate his vision in this. He deserves a lot of credit. I can't thank him enough."
In the end, Davenport is a Louisville guy. He's a community guy. He wants sports to make a positive contribution.
"I think the bigger picture is, to be very honest -- obviously it's a recruiting advantage and grows Bellarmine -- but it's also an opportunity to unite the community," he said. "Sports can unite a community better than anything. We don't know why, but it does. We are always divided between UK and U of L. I'd like for this to be a place where people can unite around Bellarmine and basketball and this community. We want to make more good memories for people."
