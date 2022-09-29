CRAWFORD | Denny Crum Hall ceremony was about more than a building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was a time when Denny Crum would have shaken his head at all this.
As coach at the University of Louisville for 30 years, he never had a special dorm for his basketball team. He never had a fancy practice facility. His teams were not in power conferences – though the old Metro would probably hold its own today. Louisville was never a posh address in college basketball.
Today it is. And it is because of the work and accomplishments of Crum, and of many of the men who came back to celebrate the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on Thursday on the University of Louisville campus.
The $23.5 million facility, as you might guess, is really nice. I have to tell you, when I enrolled at U of L in the fall of 1986, Louisville had just won a second national championship, but there weren’t kitchen islands and front-loading washers and dryers in the rooms like I saw on Thursday in Crum Hall. They didn’t have dishwashers. Or dishes. Or private restrooms.
The men’s and women’s basketball players and lacrosse players, along with other students, have their own pickleball court and patio, bar area, theater room, study lounge and even an upstairs lounge decorated in a Muhammad Ali theme with a balcony that opens onto a view of the basketball practice facility next door and the football stadium down the way.
There was a time not too long ago that Crum would’ve taken in every detail. Denny Crum could size up a room, or an opposing offense or defense, or a poker table, as well as anyone you’ll ever meet. And no doubt, he still can.
But age slows us all down. He moved tentatively on Thursday, and did not speak at the ceremony.
I must confess something. I typed out a schedule that included this dedication ceremony at the beginning of the week. But I woke up Thursday morning and it was completely out of my mind. I’d forgotten it. I’d have missed it entirely had WDRB news director Jen Keeney not sent a text asking about it.
I’d have missed an important moment.
For as much as those heavy-hitter former and current players and university administrators came to thank the donors and others who got the building built – and let’s credit L&N Federal Credit Union for paying $2.5 million to name a facility not for itself but for Crum – they came to celebrate the man.
After cutting the ribbon, Crum made his way through the doors slowly and when asked if he wanted to look around, instead just took a seat on a nearby sofa. And traffic started flowing to him. In a state-of-the-art building, the old coach in the middle was the main attraction.
Crum smiled and greeted folks softly. He looked around. At one point, someone pointed to one of Louisville’s old games playing on a gigantic screen to his right, and Crum turned to watch. And for a moment, it seemed to be, everything else went away and the Hall of Fame coach was watching pretty intently. I wondered what he was thinking, right then.
I knelt down to take his picture, and seeing that there was a display of his picture and the number “675,” his number of victories, behind him, I slid over on the floor to get into better position to get that in the background.
I was snapping away when he noticed me, and winked. Eileen Nelson-Smith was standing close by and asked, “Did you catch the wink?” I told her I hoped so, and she shouted to him, “Wink again!” Turns out I got them both. And it was, to me, a moment in which Crum, who hadn’t said it during the day, said to everybody, “Things are good.”
For a long time, hard feelings ruled the day when it came to Crum and Louisville. Once he had left his coaching job, his animosity dissipated. But he wasn’t really a central figure to Louisville basketball or university leadership again until recently. Chris Mack welcomed him and tried to do right by him, and the hiring of Kenny Payne helped fully restore the university and its legendary coach.
“To me, this is way overdue,” former Louisville standout Darrell Griffith said. “It should’ve been done. But thank God it’s happening now.”
Louisville athletics director Josh Heird said, “We’ve talked a lot about former players coming back home, but I probably felt it more at this event than at anything we’ve done.”
Junior Bridgeman was there, Wade Houston, so many men who not only were major figures in the basketball program but have been in university leadership over the years.
“Sometimes I think we take people for granted, and I think Coach Crum is one of those,” Roger Burkman said. “And the reason I say that is he’s always been there for all these years, for all of us, for this university, and for this community. He’s that humble guy that you would never know was a legendary superstar of a basketball coach. He’s that loyal – let me repeat that, loyal – friend that’s generous and kind to everyone. . . . I know coach is humbled by the kind gesture of putting his name on this building. I know he would want to tell you all how grateful he is, and how blessed he was to coach at the University of Louisville all those years. And the last thing that I know he would want to say is how much he loves this university, and this community.”
The building is a tribute to U of L basketball history. One thing Bridgeman asked that the building include was mention of all 30 of Crum’s teams. That request will be granted soon.
Crum’s wife, Susan, said she was thrilled to see the honor come to her husband.
“His name needed to be here somewhere on the campus, for sure,” she said. “And for it to be here where basketball athletes and other athletes are living is appropriate. I know it means a ton to him. He’d be the last to want to take the credit for anything or put himself out in the spotlight. . . . But it means as much or more to me as it does to me. I’ve waited for it for a while to see the kind of love that the community and players have showed him come from the university. It’s really overwhelming.”
And so the new building and its old namesake came together for a day, and it seemed a little more special than a dorm dedication ought to be.
It was special not because of the bells and in whistles, but because of the man whose name is on the front. When then-athletic director Vince Tyra first announced that they would build a new dorm and name it after Crum, he joked, referencing his age, “Well, you better hurry up.”
Thankfully, the day happened with time still left on the clock, its namesake in the lobby, smiling and winking, always the coolest guy in the room, no matter how fancy it is.