CRAWFORD | Despite 4 straight losses, Satterfield says Louisville remains focused, upbeat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn’t a win, but University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said he can build off his team's performance in its 12-7 loss at No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday and that judging from his players’ performance in practice a day later, they agree.
Satterfield wants his players focusing on daily improvement and “surrendering the outcome” to whatever comes from that improvement, because focusing merely on the end result can be discouraging if the results don’t come. Put another way: Keep improving, play as hard as you can, and let the chips fall where they may.
“Obviously, you can get discouraged if you’re not coming out on the winning side of things on Saturdays,” Satterfield told reporters during a video conference Monday. “But we’ve got to focus on where your feet are right now on that day. You can’t worry about the past or the future. You have to focus on right now. That’s the process we go through any day. Whether you win or lose, you have to focus on where you are right now, and that’s what we’ve really tried to harp on. It’s like Sunday, we came out and after losing four in a row. You could be real discouraged, but our guys came out and had a really good practice Sunday.”
Louisville’s defense rose to the occasion in South Bend, turning in its best performance in two seasons under Satterfield. But in a game where possessions were few and chances to score limited (Louisville had only seven drives in the game), execution was at a premium.
Satterfield said the execution was better but still not good enough against a highly ranked opponent.
“We thought going into the game last week that we had a really good week of preparation and accountability-type stuff, something we’ve been harping on the past two weeks,” he said. “The full buy-in on everything we’re trying to do, we thought that happened. And the great thing was it translated to the field. You’re in that game. It’s such a fine line from winning and losing, and it has been, and it always will be. And so you have to do the little things correctly in order to give yourselves the chance to win. You go back to last year How many games were so close that we could have won or lost those games? This year, we’ve been on the short end of those sticks. The last three weeks, we’ve been in every one of those games. Very easily could have won those games. And so we’re really close. We’ve just got to continue on, doing the little things correctly, finding ways to make plays offensively and defensively, continuing to get better. We hope that what we did last week will instill a little bit of confidence and encouragement to our guys to continue doing what they’re doing, so we’ll be able to go out there and get some big wins. That’s obviously what it’s all about, and we’ve got to do those little things to make that happen.”
A year ago, Louisville was one of the best big-play offenses in the country, but those large chunks have been limited this year by opposing defenses. The Cardinals have struggled on first down, faced defenses loading the box and been unable to establish any kind of sustained rhythm playing behind the chains.
Satterfield said part of that is on penalties but that he shoulders responsibility for calling better plays to keep his team out of negative situations.
“We’ve got to do a much better job on first down. This game in particular, we were not very good on first down. We had either zero yards or one yard or negative yards on half our first downs. So when you’re doing that, and it’s second and 10 or longer, it makes it very difficult to make that ground up,” Satterfield said. “I’m calling the plays. First down, if they’ve got nine guys all up in the middle of the field, we’ve got to throw something outside or run something to the outside. There’s no question about it. We can’t be hard-headed and say, You’ve got everybody up here, but we’re still going to run right at it.' And we did that way too much the other night, and that’s on me. We’ve got to do a much better job of seeing what the defense is in, seeing what they give us and then taking it. That’s been my philosophy all the time I’ve called plays, is taking what they give us, and we’ve got to do a better job with it.”
Mentally, however, Satterfield said his team is still where it needs to be. He said he’s pleased with its response, even amid a four-game losing streak. Florida State visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, and it’ll be the first time in a month the Cards have played at home.
He said his players are still hungry and weren’t hanging their heads when they returned to the practice field on Sunday.
“I thought the focus was there. Guys went hard,” he said. “I think they’re eager and hungry to get some wins, but I think again, focusing on that one day, that’s what we have to do. And I think our guys are doing that, and we’re getting better. Our guys are getting better every single week. And I think, eventually, it’s going to start showing in the win and loss column. We can’t focus on that. We can’t focus on the outcome. We’ve got to surrender the outcome and focus on the here and now.”
