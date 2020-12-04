LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It didn't take former University of Louisville star Donovan Mitchell long to pay it forward.
Just days after signing a 5-year, $163 million guaranteed rookie extension with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell and his family pledged $12 million to Greenwich (Connecticut) Country Day School, where he attended from grades 3-9.
The school has added a high school since Mitchell attended, and it will be adding a lot more. The gift from Mitchell will add a new gymnasium, to be called the D.O.N! (Determination Over Negativity Mitchell Family Athletic Center.) It also will provide for need-based scholarships to the school and to faculty awards in the name of his mother, Nicole, who taught at the school from 2007-19.
Mitchell, an NBA Slam-Dunk champion, runner-up for rookie of the year and a 2019-20 All-Star, said of the gift: "I know how lucky I have been to have the foundation of my education happen here at Country Day. This school has shaped who I am in so many ways, and I feel blessed to be able to give back and make the Country Day experience available for more kids, especially those from inner-city neighborhoods or with backgrounds like mine. Over the past few years on my NBA journey, I have made it my mission to champion the causes of equity, social justice, and equal opportunity, especially in education. There is no better school anywhere to carry forward this mission and my family is excited to make this happen.”
GCDS Head of School Head of School Adam Rohdie said Mitchell has become a role model for children at the school to immolate.
"As great an athlete as he was, Donovan was an even nicer young man," Rohdie said of Mitchell. "He is a man of the highest character and he has lived his life embodying the Country Day creed of TIGER PRIDE which asks our students to be kind, empathetic, respectful, thoughtful, and to act with the highest levels of integrity.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.