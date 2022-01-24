LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The pain continues for the University of Louisville men's basketball program.
At 11-9, the team is off to its worst 20-game start since 2001, when Denny Crum's final team finished 12-19. After a 64-52 loss at Virginia in an ESPN Big Monday game, the Cards have lost 5 of their past 6 games, the last four of those losses by double digits.
According to Louisville stat guru Kelly Dickey, the last time Louisville had four double-digit losses in a five-game span, the U.S. was still more than a year away from entering World War II.
This one was over not long after it started. Against a Virginia team that is a shadow of its past seasons and ninth in the ACC in offensive efficiency, Louisville got off to a slow offensive start, fell behind 25-8, and could not overcome it.
The Cards closed to within four late in the second half, then had a pair of makeable shots roll out and Virginia rolled on.
"The start was pretty much a result of our lack of energy and effort to start the game defensively," Louisville transfer guard Jarrod West said. "They (Virginia) were way too comfortable. They ran the offense that we prepared for and we knew that they were going to run. They didn't do anything different. We didn't do a good job of executing defensively with our energy, effort or communication. It wasn't good enough. And I really don't think we were awake enough to start the game from a defense standpoint."
While Cardinals coach Chris Mack acknowledged that both teams had a quick turnaround from Saturday games, he said his team full of relative ACC newcomers that hadn't experienced Virginia's style of play took some time to acclimate to the cutting, screening action, even though they worked on it extensively in practice.
"It's one thing to tell them and it's another thing to execute," Mack said. "(Against Virginia) you have to be ready to chase. You have to be able to short cut. You can't melt on screens. And we didn't learn that until we were down 25-8. A couple of guys really hurt us in that action. I was proud our guys continued to fight, but we could never get over the hump. I think we cut it to five and four a few times. Got a couple open looks for guys. Those go down and maybe it becomes a little bit more game pressure on Virginia. But they didn't, and then give them credit. They responded. You just can't put yourself in the hole 25-8 to start a game."
Louisville's largest deficit was 19, at 27-8 with 6:25 to play in the first half. But the Cardinals stabilized, cut that margin to 12 by halftime, and were back within single digits by the first TV timeout of the second half.
They cut further into the lane after a runner by Matt Cross and a Malik Williams jumper made it 45-41 with just under 12 minutes left.
But Louisville then went 4 1/2 minutes without scoring and Virginia put together a 7-0 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers got Louisville's deficit back down to five, but Virginia got consecutive dunks by Kadin Shedrick to kill the threat.
After the game, Mack was asked about a no-comment from Malik Williams, when asked if players had perhaps tuned the coaching staff out. Mack said he thinks the players are still engaged and used Monday's second-half comeback as evidence.
"I think our guys are engaged," Mack said. "I think Malik was asked a tough question the other day and wasn't really sure how to respond. He obviously thinks our team should be better, as do I. But we're the same team that was up seven at Notre Dame. The same team tonight that, despite a bad deficit that you can't give up on the road, rallied and responded and didn't quit. So, I think that's a little bit overblown. But at the same time, the result is the result. And you know, we're not here to do anything other than try to win games and we haven't gotten the job done here as of late."
Mack said he and Williams had talked about his response from that question, but when asked about that conversation said, "that will remain between me and him."
West led Louisville Monday with 14 points. Cross added 11 and Williams had 10 points and a team-best 6 rebounds. Virginia got 15 points from Kihei Clark, 14 from Jayden Gardner and 11 from Shedrick. The Cavaliers dished out 20 assists and shot 47 percent from the field.
West said the Cardinals are frustrated with losing but are still working to improve.
"We still got like 10 games left . . . and you know, anything can happen," he said. "So we just got to keep working. We've got to stick together. We've got to continue to trust in our system and, you know, just continue to get better every day. The last thing we can do is give up. We're not going to do that. I know Coach Mack's not going to give up on this team. As players, we're not going to give up on each other. So we've just got to continue to fight, continue to bring it every day."
Mack said Louisville is "a team that needs to improve quickly. You know, the schedule is backloaded and so that obviously is daunting. But at the same time, we've got a bunch of days here before we play (Duke) on Saturday and we've got to keep our spirits up. We have to be able to get better over the next four days in order to compete against one of the better teams in the country."
Louisville faces Duke at noon on Saturday in the KFC Yum! Center in what will be the final visit to Kentucky for Mike Krzyzewski as Blue Devils coach.
