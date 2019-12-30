NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville team that became a punch line last season when its wheels fell off made its case Monday for comeback team of the year, beating Mississippi State 38-28 in the Music City Bowl to finish, remarkably, with eight wins and a fourth bowl victory in as many tries for first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.
The theme of the night was redemption. A maligned and battered Louisville defense rose up after MSU went up 14-0 in the first quarter and shut the Bulldogs out for the next two while the Cardinals 31 straight points.
The Cardinals were looking to bury the memory of a season-ending loss at Kentucky and did it in style with a win over an SEC opponent that had won three straight entering the game.
The smallest player on the field was the best Monday night. Tutu Atwell had nine catches for 147 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Louisville native Marshon Ford to give Louisville its first score — and a measure of excitement — in the first quarter. The Louisville defense seemed to find some life after its leader ù Dorian Etheridge — was ejected when he kicked his feet at a MSU defender after his ankle was twisted.
Louisville struggled in the first half, but still trailed only 14-10, and came out in the third quarter and blitzed the Bulldogs.
Malik Cunningham was outstanding on the ground and through the air. He hit Devante Peete for a 24-yard touchdown with five minutes to play in the third quarter to give Louisville a 17-14 lead, then Khane Pass managed a scoop-and-score just over two minutes later, and it was party time for the Cardinals.
Ford, a tight end who was put on scholarship before the season, had three catches in the game, and both went for touchdowns. And Javian Hawkins, Louisville's brilliant freshman running back, ran for 105 yards on 23 carries and capped the victory with a 5-yard touchdown carry.
And Louisville, a team which began this season with little respect and perhaps even less depth, ends it, most improbably, with a bowl victory.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.