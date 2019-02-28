CRAWFORD | Durr goes for 47, Louisville dominates No. 10 N.C. State on Senior Night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville All-American Asia Durr turned in a performance to remember in her final regular-season game in the KFC Yum! Center, matching her career high with 47 points and setting a new school and ACC record with 11 three-pointers in a 92-62 demolition of No. 10 North Carolina State.
Durr's signature phrase after making a three-pointer, "Nite, nite," was in full effect early.
Durr had 11 points before the game was three minutes old and had 17 before seven minutes had passed. Louisville was up 20 late in the first quarter, up 36-13 at the end of the first quarter and never let off the gas.
"It was a great team night," senior point guard Arica Carter. "Asia had it going, and we kept feeding her the ball, and she had 47 and made it look easy."
Walz said his team's 10 assists (for 14 field goals) in the first quarter impressed him.
"Asia had it going, which is good," Walz said. "But her teammates all noticed, and worked to get her the ball, which excites me. . . . I thought our flow and tempo tonight was great."
Durr had 41 at the end of the third quarter, and Louisville coach Jeff Walz gave her several chances to hit 50 before lifting his three seniors with just under four minutes to play.
"Honestly, it was so much fun," Durr said. "I had a great game, but I have to give credit to my team. They found me on the floor, made great passes, and just kept telling me to keep going. I'm so thankful for these teammates. This is not just about me. You're stupid if you think that. It's about the team when you do something like this. It means a team is working to help you. . . . I'm a little speechless I have to give credit to God."
The victory was Louisville's sixth of the season over a team ranked in the AP Top 25. N.C. State, which began the season 21-0, dropped to 24-4.
N.C. State led the ACC in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, but couldn't do much with the Louisville offense at any point.
"We knew we were playing a great team, with a great coach," Durr said. "We have great respect for them, and felt like we had to come out and throw a big opening punch."
The Cardinals also got 15 points and six assists from Dana Evans and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Sam Fuehring in improving to 26-2.
With about an hour until the game, Walz offered to buy the tickets of any other fans to get to the game, hoping to draw a crowd of better than 12,000 to lift the season average over 10,000. The crowd of 10,602 fell short of that, but the fans that showed up got a memorable show.
"It feels amazing to hear the crowd go crazy for her," Fuehring said. "I feel good for her. It's exciting to be a part of something like that."
Louisville shot 74 percent in the first quarter, and 52.2 percent in the game, with 23 assists and only five turnovers.
Durr's final stat line was 17 of 27 from the field, 11 of 17 from three-point range, with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot. As a team, the Cardinals went
"Not much to say, they played great and we didn't," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. ". . . I knew they would be ready to play. And Asia is one of the top players in the country and is going to make a lot of money doing this."
N.C. State shot just 38.2 percent, though it did outrebound Louisville 36-35.
The night began with some tears, as Carter, Fuehring and Durr walked onto the court with their families.
"I saw AC and Sam crying and I told them I was going to laugh at them," Durr said. "But I have a soft spot for them and it was a special moment. This was a special night, a special game."
