LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball team wrapped up its 2018 play with one more tough road victory.
Cardinals coach Jeff Walz likes to throw his teams into tough environments, and he found just that at Central Michigan, a Sweet 16 team from last season looking for a signature win on its home court.
The game was close throughout, but Louisville All-American Asia Durr was the difference, overcoming an off night from three-point range to score 31 points in a 72-68 win for the Cardinals.
The No. 3-ranked Cardinals improved to 12-0 with their sixth victory away from home this season, overcoming a good opponent and a crowd of 2,833.
“''It's good for our game. I think it's good for our kids to have the chance to play in this environment,” Walz said.
Durr went 10 of 18 from the field but only one of seven from three-point range. She also went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, and scored 11 straight points late in the game to help preserve the victory.
“Her three wasn't falling but she drove and attacked,'' Walz said. “So I was really proud of her because she made an adjustment. Overall just a really good ball game for her.”
The Chippewas hurt Louisville on the glass, outrebounding the Cardinals by nine in the first half and 37-32 for the game. Louisville forced 15 Central Michigan turnovers and held Presley Hudson, one of the nation’s top 15 scorers, to just 13 points, 10 below her average.
Sam Fuehring added 14 points while Bionca Dunham had eight points and a team-best six rebounds.
Durr became just the fourth U of L woman to surpass the 2,000-point mark, joining Angel McCoughtry, Shoni Schimmel and Myisha Hines-Allen. With its last game of the year, Louisville improved to 32-3 in the 2018 calendar year.
The Cardinals will return to action on Jan. 3.
